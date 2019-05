- A major league heat wave is brewing for north Georgia and metro Atlanta this weekend.

App users: View full article here

Temperatures by this weekend will be running 10 to 15 degrees above the average and likely to break long-standing records.

With the heat and dry weather too, the concern is for the expansion of some drought areas to the east and south of Atlanta.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather