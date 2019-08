- On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Heat Advisory for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia, for Tuesday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of dangerous heat is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create heat index readings of at least 105 degrees and very warm overnight temperatures.

The National Weather Services advises limiting time outdoors. But, those who must be outside should drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and wear light clothing.

Temperatures are expected to return to near average on Wednesday, with an increased rain risk.

