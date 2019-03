- A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of extreme north Georgia through Saturday morning.

Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties are under the warning until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop around 32 degrees through mid-morning Saturday.

Residents in the area should take steps to protect tender vegetation and secure plumbing to avoid freezes.

Closer to metro Atlanta, temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

