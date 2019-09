- Sandbags line doorways and plywood with messages cover windows in Georgia’s St. Simons Island, one of Georgia’s many coastal treasures which are being forced to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS





RELATED: Georgia Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The Torras Causeway leading to the island was still open as of Monday evening, but conditions are expected to worsen and just like during Hurricane Matthew did three years earlier, all paths on and off the island could shut down.

Driving over the Torras Causeway leading to St. Simons Island. If conditions get bad enough, this causeway will be shut down -- happened when we were here for Matthew in 2016. @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/qJrUCViiHs — Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) September 2, 2019

RELATED: 2 Georgia bridges set to close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FOX 5 crews headed to Georgia’s coast to cover the storm Monday spotted lines of power trucks traveling south along Interstate 95 near Brunswick.

Plenty of power trucks making the trip south with us on I-95. We're about 15 minutes from Brunswick. @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/bsC4wbDYbr — Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) September 2, 2019

Along Interstate 75, several FEMA vehicles were also seen heading south.

Passing a FEMA vehicle on I-75 South...I have a feeling this isn't the last vehicle like this we'll see... @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/XsppkXdte4 — Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) September 2, 2019

On popular Tybee Island, residents and tourist wrapped up a busy Labor Day weekend Monday and attention was shifted from rest to a rush to prepare for a potentially powerful hurricane which could pack wind gusts as high at 190 mph and cause a storm surge as high as 23 feet in some places.

Image Gallery 6 PHOTOS











After a busy Labor Day weekend, residents are now preparing for #Dorian on Tybee Island #gawx @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/o4cXqR84rW — Ryan Beesley (@RyanBeesleyFox5) September 2, 2019

A little inland, in the city of Savannah, city leaders imposed a curfew starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. and overnight to 6 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW: The City of Savannah imposes curfew starting TUESDAY night from 9pm until 6am. We are here officials provide updates now. The latest coming up in a live report. #Dorian #BREAKING #gawx pic.twitter.com/vy08obI0CC — Will Nunley FOX 5 (@willnunleyfox5) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, along busy Interstate 16 which feeds into the region from the Macon area is getting ready to "contraflow" starting Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Contraflow to begin on I-16 Tuesday morning