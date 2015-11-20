Hurricane Dorian continued its slow churn up Monday evening just off the East coast of Florida after a punishing blow to the Bahamas. In metro Atlanta, families are trying to find loved ones as Bahamian officials try to assure others the heavily tourist-dependent nation hasn’t been completely destroyed.

Chef Daron Wilson’s love of Bahamian cuisine served from his food truck “Island Chef Mobile Café” in Peachtree Corners is matched only by love for his country, the Bahamas.

