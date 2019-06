- Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Tuesday afternoon and evening across north Georgia as an upper-level impulse passes over the Southeast and interacts with the hot and humid air in place at the surface.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Interstate 20 in a marginal risk which is a Level 1 on a scale of 1-5.

The greatest risk from the severe thunderstorms, if they do develop, will come from damaging winds to 60 mph and large hail.

Be on the look out for frequent lightning and heavy downpours as well.

Wednesday should be a quieter day, and then another upper-level impulse could bring some stronger storm back into north Georgia on Thursday.

