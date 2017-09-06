Tips for travelers, vacationers affected by Hurricane Irma

- What happens when a hurricane hits on what is supposed to be your vacation week?

Do you have any chance of recouping any money if you declined travel insurance?

Travel expert Mark Murphy stopped by Good Day Philadelphia Wednesday with everything vacationers need to know if they booked a flight, hotel, or cruise in Hurricane Irma’s path.

Here are a few key things you need to know about travel insurance, cruises, airlines, and hotels:

Travel Insurance:

Airlines/cruise lines are refunding/providing credits

If you have not already bought insurance you can't buy it at this point

Tip: Look for "cancel for any reason coverage" when purchasing

Cruises:

First things first- Check your departure port

Some cruise lines are doing full refunds plus future credits

Check directly with your cruise line to see how you'll be impacted

Airlines:

Some airlines are waiving change fees

If you cancel, some airlines will allow you to use that money to rebook

Hotels: