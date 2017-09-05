FEMA approves loans to keep Harvey damaged cities working to repair damage

- Texas cities are getting some help to keep focusing on reconstruction after Harvey brought floods and damaged homes across the region.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved loans to help keep struggling cities operating after the storms.

Here's an updated look at the federal response to #Harvey. pic.twitter.com/ydx62HDfSt — FEMA (@fema) September 4, 2017

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval on Twitter, saying the loans are critical to providing services in some communities.

BREAKING: FEMA Just granted my Request For Community Disaster Loans For Texas Cities Affected By #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/wBqBnNPtg4 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 5, 2017

It's an early step in a massive cleanup effort that's beginning with people leaving emergency shelters.

More than 50,000 people are in government-paid hotels. FEMA officials also are weighing other options, like mobile homes.

The storm is now blamed for at least 60 deaths in 11 counties.

Harris County, which is home to Houston and saw the worst flooding during the storm, reports 30 confirmed deaths as of Monday evening.