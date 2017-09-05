Trash piles up across Houston

- Debris removal is underway in many heavily-damaged neighborhoods across Houston. Heavy-duty garbage trucks began picking up the piles of debris in Kingwood.

Both the city of Houston and Harris County are making debris removal a top priority during the recovery phase of last week's storm.

The problem is there are so many areas hit by flooding that the city and county need help getting all of it picked up.

San Antonio sent the fleet of heavy trucks to begin what the Mayor Sylvester Turner hopes will be a job that will not take months to complete.