- Even with all eyes on monstrous Category 5 Irma, a new storm has formed in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jose formed well out to sea this morning, with winds of 40 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is moving west northwest at 13 mph.

"The environment in which Jose is located in appears to be quite conducive for development for the next three days," the NHC update observed.

