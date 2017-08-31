Gov. Abbott proclaims Sept. 3 as day of prayer in Texas

- In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation announcing Sept. 3 as a day of prayer in Texas.

He made the announcement at an event Thursday at First Baptist Church in Rockport with Vice President Mike Pence and Reverend Franklin Graham.

The governor is urging Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers on that day for the safety of first responders, public safety officers and military personnel.

He's asking for prayers for the healing of individuals, rebuilding of communities and the restoration of the entire region struck by this disaster.