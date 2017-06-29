Brush fires scorch hills of Calabasas, Malibu Canyon; Portion of Topanga Canyon Blvd closed

- Firefighters for a second day fought two multi-alarm brush fires within nine miles from one another -- one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area.

One firefighter suffered a minor heat-related injury but no structures have been threatened by the fires, which broke out within minutes of one another Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries to civilians, authorities said.

One blaze -- dubbed the Stokes Fire -- was reported at 2:54 p.m. Thursday near Mulholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road and went to three alarms, with more than 220 firefighters deployed at one point, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 40 acres were scorched, but the fire's forward progress was stopped and the blaze was 30 percent contained as of Thursday night.

#Stokes IC in Calabasas 3rd alarm 220 FF on scene. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 29, 2017

The other brush fire was reported at 3:09 p.m. near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Pacific Coast Highway, in the unincorporated Topanga area, and quickly went to two alarms. The Topanga Canyon Fire scorched about 20 acres in steep terrain and was 20 percent contained as of midnight, according to the county fire department.

The blaze sparked a 5-acre brush spot fire that was extinguished, a department inspector said. It forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard about one-half mile from PCH, authorities said. There were also temporary closures of Pacific Coast Highway around Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, which was in unified command with county firefighters on the Topanga-area blaze, sent ground and air crews and firefighters were also dispatched to Coastline Drive to protect homes.

