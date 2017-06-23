Dramatic video shows men pulling woman from sinking car

- The remnants of Cindy are still causing big problems in Alabama. Friday, a woman had to be pulled from her car after running into a flooded ditch.

Video of the incident shot by Kaycee Karcher shows a chain of men trying to help the woman out of the sinking car in a drainage ditch in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The group of men who rushed to pull the woman out of the car before it was covered by the rising water, were able to get her out safely.

Karcher’s husband was among the men seen in the video.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said the area has been under a Flash Flood Warning most of Friday afternoon with two to three inches of rain falling on top of the already saturated ground.