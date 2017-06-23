Severe storms, isolated tornadoes possible Friday

- Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy are passing through the mid-Mississippi Valley and will get steered toward north Georgia late Friday. The result will be late day and evening storms that can be severe with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The risk is highest in far northwest Georgia (where the storms will arrive first). The risk is considerably lower southeast of I-85.

Much of Friday may look a lot different than recent days. Specifically, more sunshine will mix in with clouds, winds will be gusty out of the south-southwest, and temperatures will rise into the mid 80s with tropical humidity levels creating a heat index well into the 90s before storms come in.

The first powerful line of storms is expected to arrive in northwest Georgia late Friday.

Behind the initial line, storms will be more scattered in nature through the evening - with scattered rain and storms still possible during the overnight hours.

With some areas possibly receiving up to 1"-2" of additional rain after this soggy week, a Flash Flood Watch is back in effect starting at 2 pm this afternoon and lasting through Saturday evening.

As a front sinks through the state from the north during the day Saturday, scattered storms will tend to be concentrated along areas near and south of I-20 for Saturday afternoon. These will have the potential to bring a few damaging wind gusts.

Drier, much less humid air will work in Saturday evening into Sunday. This will lead to several quiet, dry, pleasant days for most of next week!

