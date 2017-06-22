More tropical rain on the way in north GA

Related Headlines A weakening Cindy heads inland

- Tropical rain will be coming through in waves Thursday.

The moisture is connected to Tropical Depression Cindy, which made landfall before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Weakening Cindy heads inland, spreading rain far and wide

Cindy will continue to weaken now that it is onshore.

Cindy downgraded to a tropical depression with 35 mph winds. Still tossing plenty of rain our way - mainly north of I-20 @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/3CO24JATP1 — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) June 22, 2017

The remnants of Cindy will still affect our local weather into Saturday. With the remnant circulation steering north of Georgia from late Friday into Saturday, we may get some severe storms that include damaging winds.

For today, severe weather is not expected for us. But several rounds of tropical showers and downpours will happen from morning through afternoon and evening.

Localized flooding may become an issue today where rainfall totals can be as high as 1"-2". Most areas will not measure a full inch of rain.