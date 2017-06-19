Wildfire erupts near Big Bear, 850 acres scorched

- A brush fire has erupted in the Holcomb Valley near Big Bear on Monday afternoon. What started at 10-acres burned - fire officials now say it has scorched over 850-acres and is growing rapidly.

No homes are threatened -- no roads are closed, but reports have said that voluntary evacuations have been issued.

6:00 p.m. #HolcombFire 850 acres moving Northeast to the desert. Holcomb Valley voluntary evacuation. #BigBearFire https://t.co/xTLAFYZmdj — Big Bear Fire Dept (@bigbearfiredept) June 20, 2017

Seven air tankers and six helicopters have also started fire retardant and water droppings. Also added to the firefighting efforts is a bull dozer crew along with fire crews from Big Bear Fire, US Forest Service, CalFire and San Bernardino County Fire.

No reports of injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

