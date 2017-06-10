Code Orange air quality alert for metro Atlanta Saturday

Posted: Jun 10 2017 07:03AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 03:43PM EDT

ATLANTA - A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the metro Atlanta on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued the alert, indicating unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with heart or respiratory conditions. 

Those sensitive groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities. 

The general public is not expected to feel any adverse effects.

