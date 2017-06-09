Weekend weather: Sunshine & temps rising

- After a soggy week for north Georgia, we’ll have a few dry days to carry us through the weekend. The trade-off will be warmer temperatures.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and high temperatures near normal for early June – rising into the mid 80s.

It will get warmer for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

Humidity will become a bit more noticeable Sunday, but should still not reach the really oppressive summer levels that Georgia is known for!

Depend on the FOX 5 Storm Team: Watch the latest forecast here

-----

Keep up with the latest watches and warnings by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather