Second round of severe weather arrives Wednesday

- Another potent, early spring storm system will arrive Wednesday delivering to Georgia, and much of the Southeast it's second bout of severe weather this week. Just like the one on Monday this system will be capable of producing damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Already the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area of the Southeast, including Georgia in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is rarely done 3 days out. There is a good possibility that the threat level will be increased on Tuesday to a Moderate Risk as we get closer to the event. The main threats will include a medium risk of tornadoes with a medium to high risk of damaging winds, but those could go higher.

The timing of the storms is such that the initial wave may come through in the morning with another round of more discreet supercell type storms in the afternoon and evening. Either way be prepared for the possibility of damaging storms throughout the morning and afternoon on Wednesday.

-----

Keep up with the latest watches and warnings by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather