Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northwest Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking strong storms moving into the state right now.

Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties are currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking scattered thunderstorms moving into north Georgia this afternoon. Some of those strong storms could turn severe. The greatest threats from these storms are gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail. A brief tornado is possible over the far northwest where there is a greater risk for severe weather.

The storms will become more widespread as the evening progresses, but the intensity will decrease around 8 p.m. as the daytime heating ends. And more scattered storms are expected to straggle behind the main line which should be through most of north Georgia around 10 p.m.

Rain totals will vary across north Georgia, but it won't bring much significant rain. The Carroll County area could see just a little over a quarter of an inch, Rome area about .15 inches, and Atlanta .02 inches.

This is the first of two waves expected to move through the state this week. The second is expected on Thursday evening with thunderstorms expected to last through Friday.

