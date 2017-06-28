2 dead after small plane crashes near Buckeye

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 12:32PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 05:17PM EDT

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into the Gila Bend Mountains.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the plane took off on Tuesday from the Buckeye Airport and never returned.

The wreckage was found about 17 miles southwest of Buckeye and none of the people on board survived the crash.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash, but the FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories