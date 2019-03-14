< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia's new voting machines certified by the state By BEN NADLER, Associated Press
Posted Aug 09 2019 04:42PM EDT d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423074552");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423074552-394921766"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423074552-394921766" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/V%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.33.06_1552600702923.png_6893119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/state-politics/georgia-s-new-voting-machines-certified-by-the-state">BEN NADLER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423074552" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Georgia's secretary of state certified new touchscreen voting machines as election-safe in court documents Friday, bidding to put behind the acrimonious 2018 electoral season marred by reports of malfunctioning voting equipment, hourslong wait times and criticism that the state's outdated machines were vulnerable to hacking.</p><p>Republican Brad Raffensperger's office formally awarded a $106 million contract to a Denver-based company, Dominion Voting Systems, for machines it said met state law for election security after neither losing vendor challenged Dominion's winning bid.</p><p>The developments came in court documents filed by attorneys defending state election officials against a lawsuit challenging Georgia's current voting system and seeking statewide use of hand-marked paper ballots. </p><p>The voting system overhaul comes nearly a year after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp - previously Georgia's top election official - beat Democrat Stacey Abrams for the governor's mansion.</p><p>Raffensperger recently announced the contract with Dominion for new electronic touchscreen machines that print a paper summary of a voter's ballot selections. The touchscreens will replace the state's current outdated machines, which had come under heavy criticism that they are hackable and fail to provide a paper record to audit and verify the results.</p><p>He said the new machines will be ready for use in the March 24 presidential primaries, giving officials just months to roll them out across the state's 159 counties. The certification document says that the new system "has been thoroughly examined and tested and found to be in compliance with the applicable provisions of" state law and rules of Raffensperger's office.</p><p>Cybersecurity experts have warned, however, that the new machines suffer from many of the same issues as the old ones.</p><p>Each paper summary printout will have a QR code above the results that will be read by a tabulation machine, and voters simply have to trust that the code accurately reflects their vote. In the event of a recount or an audit, the printed choices on each paper summary will be counted. But experts worry that voters might not take the time at the polls to verify their selections.</p><p>Georgia's current voting system is set to remain in place for special and municipal elections this fall and early next year. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Georgia candidate accepts deal in husband's murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former Georgia congressional candidate who was accused of killing her husband has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in South Carolina.</p><p>The Augusta Chronicle reports 33-year-old Kellie Lynn Collins was sentenced Thursday to 30 years behind bars. She was initially charged with murder in the 2018 death of 41-year-old Curt Cain. The deal dismissed a grand larceny charge.</p><p>The newspaper says Collins was made the beneficiary of Cain's insurance about two to three weeks before the two married. Just a week after the wedding, Cain was found dead in his home. The county coroner says Cain was shot and died from blood loss.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/democratic-state-lawmakers-call-for-gun-safety-changes" title="Democratic state lawmakers call for gun safety changes" data-articleId="422913217" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Call_for_change_in_gun_laws_0_7582717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Call_for_change_in_gun_laws_0_7582717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Call_for_change_in_gun_laws_0_7582717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Call_for_change_in_gun_laws_0_7582717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Call_for_change_in_gun_laws_0_7582717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Call for change in gun laws" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic state lawmakers call for gun safety changes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claire Simms</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Days after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, some democratic Georgia lawmakers called for changes to the state's gun laws. </p><p>"We typically always say, 'we vote the way our constituents want us to vote.' Well, 90% of Americans want background checks. In fact, as a little league coach I had to get a background check," said State Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone. "To be a big brother, big sister mentor, I had to get a background check."</p><p>The small group of legislators held a news conference to express their support for some of the ideas being floated nationally, including stronger background checks for gun purchases and an assault weapons ban. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/perdue-mass-shootings-can-only-stop-through-cooperation" title="Perdue: Mass shootings can only stop through cooperation" data-articleId="422539029" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Sen__David_Purdue_discusses_mass_shootin_0_7576816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Sen__David_Purdue_discusses_mass_shootin_0_7576816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Sen__David_Purdue_discusses_mass_shootin_0_7576816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Sen__David_Purdue_discusses_mass_shootin_0_7576816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Sen__David_Purdue_discusses_mass_shootin_0_7576816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sen. David Purdue discusses mass shootings" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Perdue: Mass shootings can only stop through cooperation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mass shootings can only be stopped through bipartisan cooperation.</p><p>That's the message from Georgia Sen. 