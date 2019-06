- Last summer, the men got their chance – and France battled its way past Croatia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But starting this weekend, the women get their turn, and for a full month, the world will watch as the sport’s top athletes run, kick, and score goals in the quest for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup officially kicks off on Friday, June 7 – and once again, FOX will carry all the action from France as 24 teams (including the United States) compete for soccer’s top prize. This will be the 8th Women’s World Cup competition – and the U.S. women have dominated the tournament in the past, winning in 1991, 1999, and 2015. Team USA’s first match this year will pit them against Thailand on Tuesday, June 11.

We’ve already got World Cup fever here at Good Day Atlanta, so we decided to spend the morning at a place where we could – quite literally – get in the game a little early!

FOX 5's Paul Milliken spent a few hours at MOBA Soccer Academy in Peachtree City, a huge soccer facility which houses two FIFA-sized artificial turf fields and hosts tons of programming for men, women, and children. It’s also the home to the Peachtree City MOBA Men’s USL-2 Team and Women’s WPSL Team, both competitive programs known as “stepping stones” for those who want to play professional soccer.

So…did the team pick up any new skills at MOBA Soccer Academy this morning? Click the video player above to find out!