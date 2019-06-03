< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 89°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews">Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland">Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16">'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews">Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland">Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16">'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/sandy-springs-police-officer-injured-in-hit-and-run">Sandy Springs police officer injured in hit-and-run</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/4-families-displaced-by-fire-at-roswell-apartments">4 families displaced by fire at Roswell apartments</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews">Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland">Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16">'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews">Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland">Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16">'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/be-cardiac-arrest-ready-with-atlanta-s-cpr-kiosks">Be cardiac arrest ready with Atlanta's CPR kiosks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-talks-selfie-sessions-on-gda">Praise's Darlene McCoy talks 'Selfie Sessions' on GDA</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews">Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland">Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16">'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews">Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland">Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16">'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/be-cardiac-arrest-ready-with-atlanta-s-cpr-kiosks">Be cardiac arrest ready with Atlanta's CPR kiosks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-talks-selfie-sessions-on-gda">Praise's Darlene McCoy talks 'Selfie Sessions' on GDA</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7058"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410478769'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1728"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410478769'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410478769" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410478769" data-article-version="1.0">Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410478769" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy" data-title="Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy" addthis:title="Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410478769.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410478769");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410478769_410518635_184766"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="410518635" data-video-posted-date="Jun 03 2019 10:34AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/World_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>World Cup fever at MOBA Soccer Academy</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="410521813" data-video-posted-date="Jun 03 2019 10:37AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getting_into_World_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soc_0_7345777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Getting into World Cup fever at MOBA Soccer Academy</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="410521904" data-video-posted-date="Jun 03 2019 10:39AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Football fever at MOBA Soccer Academy</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410478769_410518635_184766";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410518635","video":"570546","title":"World%20Cup%20fever%20at%20MOBA%20Soccer%20Academy","caption":"World%20Cup%20fever%20at%20MOBA%20Soccer%20Academy","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FWorld_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FWorld_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_570546_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654180484%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbirYEIdWYlkjclxnOIvEmzPymfI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 10:34AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]},{"id":"410521813","video":"570547","title":"Getting%20into%20World%20Cup%20fever%20at%20MOBA%20Soccer%20Academy","caption":"Getting%20into%20World%20Cup%20fever%20at%20MOBA%20Soccer%20Academy","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FGetting_into_World_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soc_0_7345777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FGetting_into_World_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Acad_570547_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654180658%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DTAHe7mvlJMohHhz9FvU7lzV92FM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 10:37AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]},{"id":"410521904","video":"570549","title":"Football%20fever%20at%20MOBA%20Soccer%20Academy","caption":"Football%20fever%20at%20MOBA%20Soccer%20Academy","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FFootball_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FFootball_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_570549_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654180780%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpM0J1_7IgA7XqZL_y80PKetGrFw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 10:39AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410478769_410518635_184766",video:"570546",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/World_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"World%2520Cup%2520fever%2520at%2520MOBA%2520Soccer%2520Academy",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/World_Cup_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_570546_1800.mp4?Expires=1654180484&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=birYEIdWYlkjclxnOIvEmzPymfI",eventLabel:"Football%20fever%20at%20MOBA%20Soccer%20Academy-410518635",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:paul.milliken@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Paul Milliken</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410478769"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:34AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-410478769" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410478769-410521789"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410478769-410521789" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410478769" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410478769' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/lawn-mower-racing-cuts-a-path-through-alpharetta"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/WAGA_LawnMowers_053119_1559307762038_7334759_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lawn Mower Racing cuts a path through Alpharetta</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hitting_the_track_at_CHOA_s_Speedway_Spi_0_7322667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>No motor needed at first-ever Speedway Spin</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/P%20MASTERCHEF%20SEASON%2010_00.02.33.11_1559134267681.png_7322703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/acclaimed-musicians-headline-atlanta-jazz-festival"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_JazzFest_052419_1558705960910_7310519_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Acclaimed musicians headline Atlanta Jazz Festival</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Last summer, the men got their chance – and France battled its way past Croatia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But starting this weekend, the women get their turn, and for a full month, the world will watch as the sport’s top athletes run, kick, and score goals in the quest for the <a href="http://www.fifa.com/womensworldcup/">2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup</a>. </p> <p>The Women’s World Cup officially kicks off on Friday, June 7 – and once again, <a href="http://www.foxsports.com/soccer/fifa-womens-world-cup">FOX will carry all the action</a> from France as 24 teams (including the United States) compete for soccer’s top prize. This will be the 8th Women’s World Cup competition – and the U.S. women have dominated the tournament in the past, winning in 1991, 1999, and 2015. Team USA’s first match this year will pit them against Thailand on Tuesday, June 11.</p> <p>We’ve already got World Cup fever here at Good Day Atlanta, so we decided to spend the morning at a place where we could – quite literally – get in the game a little early! </p> <p>FOX 5's Paul Milliken spent a few hours at <a href="https://www.mobasoccer.com/">MOBA Soccer Academy</a> in Peachtree City, a huge soccer facility which houses two FIFA-sized artificial turf fields and hosts tons of programming for men, women, and children. It’s also the home to the Peachtree City MOBA Men’s USL-2 Team and Women’s WPSL Team, both competitive programs known as “stepping stones” for those who want to play professional soccer.</p> <p>So…did the team pick up any new skills at MOBA Soccer Academy this morning? Click the video player above to find out!</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story410478769 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story410478769 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-410478769",i="relatedHeadlines-410478769",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9287"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410478769'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3613"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"World Cup" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"317928387" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More World Cup Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/united-states-women-s-soccer-team-world-cup-2019-france-oldest-team" title="The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The US is the women's oldest team in this year's World Cup" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jack Nissen</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The target on the U.S. Women's National Team might be the biggest yet. It might also feel like the heaviest, too.</p><p>After a heartbreaking defeat in 2011, the United States avenged their Women's World Cup final loss by defeating defending champions Japan 5-2 in 2015. They're now ranked No. 1 in the world.</p><p>A SportsLine analysis has given the team 2-1 odds to repeat their successes four years ago. The team, led by Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, is even sauntering into the tournament with momentum at their back, after defeating Mexico in a friendly match earlier this month 3-0.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-fighting-for-equal-pay-while-defending-their-world-cup-title" title="USWNT fighting for equal pay while defending their World Cup title" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/uswnt_1559265162994_7333365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The lawsuit alleges USSF engaged in &ldquo;systemic gender-based pay discrimination.&rdquo;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT fighting for equal pay while defending their World Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the U.S. Women's National Team prepares to defend its title in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the players are also in the midst of a legal dispute with the U.S. Soccer Federation over equal treatment and pay.</p><p>Twenty-eight members of the women's player pool filed a lawsuit March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the U.S. Men's National Team and demanding a jury trial.</p><p>The USSF, commonly referred to as U.S. Soccer, is the governing body for the sport in the United States and provides their pay.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/the-us-womens-national-team-has-slayed-the-womens-world-cup-before-and-they-might-do-it-again" title="The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/2015_was_a_historic_year_for_the_U_S__Wo_0_7331920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/2015_was_a_historic_year_for_the_U_S__Wo_0_7331920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/2015_was_a_historic_year_for_the_U_S__Wo_0_7331920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/2015_was_a_historic_year_for_the_U_S__Wo_0_7331920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/2015_was_a_historic_year_for_the_U_S__Wo_0_7331920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team team is probably the most successful in history when it comes to international women’s soccer, boasting three Women’s World Cup titles including the first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1991." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team team is probably the most successful in history when it comes to international women’s soccer , boasting three Women’s World Cup titles including the first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1991.</p><p>2015 was a historic year for the U.S. Women’s National Team, as they had their eyes set on redemption after a crushing defeat by Japan in 2011. </p><p>The U.S. hadn’t won the title since 1999, but in 2015, 25.4 million people tuned in to watch the team seal their third Women's World Cup championship when they beat Japan 5-2, making it the most-watched soccer match in U.S. history .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_20190603171054"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_20190603150114"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_20190603143942"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Paul and Cat SYTYCD.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410478769'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1809"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/jimmy-carter-awarded-tenure-at-emory-university-at-age-94-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jimmy Carter awarded tenure at Emory University at age 94</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sheriff-vandals-target-cherokee-county-church" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Vandals target Cherokee County church</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-identify-3-people-dead-in-double-murder-suicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies identify 3 people dead in double murder-suicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410478769'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7895"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WAGA-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410478769');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports/world_cup', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410478769'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3871",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3871\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6151",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6151\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5283",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5283\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1728",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1728\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3613",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3613\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1809",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1809\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9287",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9287\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7895",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7895\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8047",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8047\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7058",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7058\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fworld-cup\x252Fwomens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559322417000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"3 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43955);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>