- The widow of a worker found dead inside a walk-in cooler at SunTrust Park is suing the team and its contractors.

Todd Keeling, 48, was installing his beer tap invention at the park in June of last year when he died from accidental carbon dioxide exposure.

Officials believe he was so disoriented by the increased carbon dioxide; he was unable to get out of the cooler.

The wrongful death lawsuit blames a faulty door mechanism and carbon dioxide leaks for Keeling's death.

It claims problems with door release mechanisms could trap people inside coolers throughout the stadium.

A spokesperson for the Braves declined to comment.

