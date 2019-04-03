< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414744340" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414744340" data-article-version="1.0">What to expect from year 4 of Kirby Smart era in Athens</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414744340" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=What to expect from year 4 of Kirby Smart era in Athens&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/what-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens" data-title="What to expect from year 4 of Kirby Smart era in Athens" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/what-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens" addthis:title="What to expect from year 4 of Kirby Smart era in Athens"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414744340.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414744340");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414744340-398436422"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414744340-398436422" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Ken Rodriguez, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 25 2019 09:38PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Three weeks from Tuesday over in Hoover, Alabama. Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take to the microphones at SEC Media Days.</p><p>Georgia will no doubt be picked as the favorites to repeat as SEC East champs.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728432_189397">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Talking_Dawgs_0_7443951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728432_189397"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728432_189397" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414744340_414728432_189397" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414744340_414728432_189397";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414728432","video":"578205","title":"Talking%20Dawgs","caption":"Talking%20Dawgs","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FTalking_Dawgs_0_7443951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FTalking_Dawgs_578205_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656116744%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DeB8qeDoszIlmq2ldUkWur44Lvmg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fwhat-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 08:25PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414744340_414728432_189397",video:"578205",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Talking_Dawgs_0_7443951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Talking%2520Dawgs",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/25/Talking_Dawgs_578205_1800.mp4?Expires=1656116744&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=eB8qeDoszIlmq2ldUkWur44Lvmg",eventLabel:"Talking%20Dawgs-414728432",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fwhat-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>This fall marks the fourth season of the Kirby Smart era in Athens.</p><p>During that time, Georgia has compiled a 32-10 record, an SEC Championship, and two bowl victories.</p><p>Former Dawgs star and UGA teammate to Kirby Smart, Hines Ward likes the direction Smart has his alma mater headed.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728722_188163">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hines_Ward_on_Kirby_0_7443957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728722_188163"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728722_188163" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414744340_414728722_188163" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414744340_414728722_188163";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414728722","video":"578207","title":"Hines%20Ward%20on%20Kirby","caption":"Hines%20Ward%20on%20Kirby","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FHines_Ward_on_Kirby_0_7443957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FHines_Ward_on_Kirby_578207_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656116900%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKFGB5HPrB9Vzjs6aNopXKGPyp7s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fwhat-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 08:28PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414744340_414728722_188163",video:"578207",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hines_Ward_on_Kirby_0_7443957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hines%2520Ward%2520on%2520Kirby",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/25/Hines_Ward_on_Kirby_578207_1800.mp4?Expires=1656116900&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KFGB5HPrB9Vzjs6aNopXKGPyp7s",eventLabel:"Hines%20Ward%20on%20Kirby-414728722",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fwhat-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>That being said there needs to be a sense of urgency to get over the hump in Athens.</p><p>That's at least according to Syracuse Mets outfielder and SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow.</p><p>Tebow gave FOX 5 Sports his thought when he was in town over the weekend, and he said that Georgia needs to finally take down Alabama sooner than later.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728752_111178">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Tebow_on_UGA_0_7443959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728752_111178"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_414744340_414728752_111178" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414744340_414728752_111178" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414744340_414728752_111178";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414728752","video":"578208","title":"Tebow%20on%20UGA","caption":"Tebow%20on%20UGA","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FTebow_on_UGA_0_7443959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FTebow_on_UGA_578208_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656116972%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DzcVRa1_uDDBlhTPywxjQlGmGxDg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fwhat-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 08:29PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414744340_414728752_111178",video:"578208",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Tebow_on_UGA_0_7443959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Tebow%2520on%2520UGA",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/25/Tebow_on_UGA_578208_1800.mp4?Expires=1656116972&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zcVRa1_uDDBlhTPywxjQlGmGxDg",eventLabel:"Tebow%20on%20UGA-414728752",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fwhat-to-expect-from-year-4-of-kirby-smart-era-in-athens"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ticket-prices-for-the-us-vs-france-womens-world-cup-quarterfinal-match-reach-as-high-as-11k" title="Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K" data-articleId="414737005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the long-awaited face-off between the U.S. and France are going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you’re looking to get a ticket to one of the most anticipated games of the 2019 Women’s World Cup tournament, you might have to dig deep into your pockets.</p><p>As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the long-awaited face-off between the U.S. and France are going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub .</p><p>While the cheapest tickets are priced at around $395, the average ticket price is landing between $1,000 and $3,400.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/local-news/rays-stadium-montreal-sternberg" title="Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists" data-articleId="414736929" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At times wistful and at other times defensive, Stu Sternberg made his first public comments since Commissioner Rob Manfred surprised the baseball world last week by announcing that he'd granted the Rays permission to explore splitting home games betw" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sending the Tampa Bay Rays to play half of their home games in Canada is the best way to keep baseball in Tampa Bay “for generations to come,” the team’s owner claimed Tuesday.</p><p>At times wistful and at other times defensive, Stu Sternberg made his first public comments since Commissioner Rob Manfred surprised the baseball world last week by announcing that he’d granted the Rays permission to explore splitting home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal, Quebec .</p><p>“This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one as well,” Sternberg explained. “Both communities secure that Major League Baseball will be played and thrive there for ours and for future generations. And because of it, a deep and powerful connection between two regions can form with baseball as its core.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/trump-says-us-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-s-protest-during-national-anthem-is-wrong" title="Trump says US soccer star Megan Rapinoe's protest during national anthem is wrong" data-articleId="414736053" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump photo courtesy of the White House, Rapinoe&nbsp;photo courtesy of Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says US soccer star Megan Rapinoe's protest during national anthem is wrong</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump on Monday said he does not think it is appropriate for U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem .</p><p>Rapinoe, who had initially knelt during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while she played in the National Women’s Soccer League, had vowed not to put her hand over her heart or sing the lyrics while the national anthem played. She has so far held true through the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>Trump made his comments on Rapinoe during an interview with The Hill. When he was asked about whether the co-captain’s decision to kneel is appropriate, Trump responded: “No. I don’t think so.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent

Mayor Bottoms: Congress needs funding to stop cyberattacks

Mueller agrees to testify before 2 House panels next month

Police: Man shot along Candler Road

Surveillance video shows men breaking into cars

Kroger hosts best bagger compeition Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) " title="Robert Mueller (GETTY IMAGES)-401720-401720-401720"/> </figure> <h3>Mueller agrees to testify before 2 House panels next month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-shot-along-candler-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="V CANDLER RD SHOOTING 6P_00.00.37.03_1561510210517.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police: Man shot along Candler Road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/surveillance-video-shows-men-breaking-into-cars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="P CARROLLTON HOME BREAK-INS 6P _00.01.25.04_1561509608340.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Surveillance video shows men breaking into cars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kroger-hosts-best-bagger-compeition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="V BEST BAGGER COMPETITION 5P_WAGA1b7d_146.mxf_00.00.57.09_1561508795598.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Kroger hosts best bagger compeition</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 