"+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425815820" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425815820" data-article-version="1.0">West Georgia Wolves ranked #15 in AFCA Preseason D2 Top 25 Coaches Poll, Valdosta St. #1</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425815820" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=West Georgia Wolves ranked #15 in AFCA Preseason D2 Top 25  Coaches Poll, Valdosta St. #1&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/west-georgia-wolves-ranked-15-in-afca-preseason-d2-top-25-coaches-poll-valdosta-st-1" data-title="West Georgia Wolves ranked #15 in AFCA Preseason D2 Top 25  Coaches Poll, Valdosta St. #1" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/west-georgia-wolves-ranked-15-in-afca-preseason-d2-top-25-coaches-poll-valdosta-st-1" addthis:title="West Georgia Wolves ranked #15 in AFCA Preseason D2 Top 25  Coaches Poll, Valdosta St. #1"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425815820.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425815820");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425815820-425815724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425815820-425815724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/football%20on%20turf_1566920565503.jpg_7619620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:ken.rodriguez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/west-georgia-wolves-ranked-15-in-afca-preseason-d2-top-25-coaches-poll-valdosta-st-1">Ken Rodriguez</a>, <a href="mailto:cody.chaffins@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/west-georgia-wolves-ranked-15-in-afca-preseason-d2-top-25-coaches-poll-valdosta-st-1">Cody Chaffins</a>, <a href="mailto:justin.felder@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/west-georgia-wolves-ranked-15-in-afca-preseason-d2-top-25-coaches-poll-valdosta-st-1">Justin Felder</a>, <a href="mailto:cal.callaway@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/west-georgia-wolves-ranked-15-in-afca-preseason-d2-top-25-coaches-poll-valdosta-st-1">Cal Callaway</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/west-georgia-wolves-ranked-15-in-afca-preseason-d2-top-25-coaches-poll-valdosta-st-1">FOX 5 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425815820" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="text-align: left; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-transform: none; line-height: 24.84px; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: 0.15px; font-family: Benton Sans,Arial,sans-serif; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; text-decoration: none; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline !important; white-space: normal; orphans: 2; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; float: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: transparent;">The preseason American Football Coaches Association Division 2 poll has t</span><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="margin: 0px;">he</span><span style="margin: 0px;"> University of West Georgia football program starting the new season ranked <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="15th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">15th</span>. Gulf South Conference rival <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Valdosta" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Valdosta</span> State, the defending Division 2 champion, tops the preseason poll. </span></span></span></p> <p><span style="font-size:14px;">A total of three Gulf South Conference teams made the top 25. Two others fell short of the top 25 l, but received votes. </span><span style="font-size:14px;">The Southern </span><span style="font-size:14px;">Intercollegiate Athletic </span><span style="font-size:14px;">Conference's Albany State also received votes, but fell short of the top 25. </span></p> <p><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="text-align: left; color: rgb(16, 16, 16); text-transform: none; line-height: 28px; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; font-family: "Open Sans",sans-serif; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; text-decoration: none; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline !important; white-space: normal; orphans: 2; float: none; text-shadow: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: transparent;">Here's the rest of the poll. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GSC" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GSC</span> and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SIAC" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SIAC</span> teams are highlighted.</span></span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <table class="tablepress tablepress-id-96" id="tablepress-96" style="background-color: transparent; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-collapse: collapse; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-spacing: 0px 0px; border-top-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(68, 68, 68); font-family: &quot;montserrat&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 14px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; width: 729.92px; word-spacing: 0px;"> <tbody class="row-hover" style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <tr class="row-2 even" style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><strong>1</strong></td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><strong><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Valdosta" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Valdosta</span> St. (Ga.)</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">2</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Ferris St. (Mich.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">3</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Minnesota St.</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">4</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Notre Dame (Ohio)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">5</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">6</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Northwest Missouri St.</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">7</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Tarleton" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Tarleton</span> St. (Texas)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">8</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Lenoir-Rhyne" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Lenoir-Rhyne</span> (N.C.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">9</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Colorado St.-Pueblo</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">10</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Slippery Rock (Pa.) </td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">11</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Fort Hays St. (Kan.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">12</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Grand Valley St. (Mich.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">13</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Texas A&M-Commerce</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">14</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Minnesota-Duluth</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><strong>15</strong></td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><strong>West Georgia</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">16</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Indianapolis (Ind.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">17</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Colorado School of Mines</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">18</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Harding (Ark.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">19</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Hillsdale (Mich.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">20</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Midwestern St. (Texas)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">21</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Wingate (N.C.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">22</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">West Chester (Pa.)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">23</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Ashland (Ohio)</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><strong>24</strong></td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0.5px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;"><strong>West Alabama</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td class="column-1" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">25</td> <td class="column-2" style="background-attachment: scroll; background-clip: border-box; background-color: rgb(243, 243, 243); background-image: none; background-origin: padding-box; background-position-x: 0px; background-position-y: 0px; background-repeat: repeat; background-size: auto; border-bottom-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(68, 68, 68); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(221, 221, 221); border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 0.5px; box-sizing: border-box; float: none; padding-bottom: 8px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; text-align: left; vertical-align: top;">Fairmont St. (W.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Va" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Va</span>.)</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <p> </p> <p style="background-color: transparent; box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(68, 68, 68); font-family: &quot;montserrat&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; line-height: 28px; margin-bottom: 15px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><strong style="box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 700;">Others Receiving Votes:</strong><span style="font-size:14px;"> Azusa Pacific (Calif.), Indiana (Pa.), Bowie St. (Md.), New Haven (Conn.), Pittsburg St. (Kan.), <strong>West Florida,</strong> Sioux Falls (S.D.), Virginia Union, California (Pa.), Fayetteville St. (N.C.), Central Missouri,<strong> Albany St. (Ga.)</strong>, ; Southern Arkansas, <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Augustana" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Augustana</span> (S.D.), Emporia St. (Kan.), <strong>Florida Tech</strong>, Central Oklahoma, Chadron St. (Neb.), Central Washington, Ohio Dominican, Winona St. (Minn.), Assumption (Mass.), Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), Angelo St. (Texas), <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kutztown" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kutztown</span> (Pa.), Shepherd (W.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Va" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Va</span>.), Colorado Mesa, Findlay (Ohio), <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Lindenwood" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Lindenwood</span> (Mo.), Missouri S&T</span></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story425815820 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story425815820 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-425815820",i="relatedHeadlines-425815820",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="The Ventana Wildlife Society’s “Condor Cam” captured a black bear feeding at the condor sanctuary in Big Sur." title="6 TX 401 big sur bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png-405538.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-bibb-county-boy-goes-missing-while-getting-ready-for-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Bibb_MissingBoy_082719_1566919264977.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Bibb County boy goes missing while getting ready for school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-looking-for-missing-75-year-old-woman-with-dementia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="MattiesCallHwang_1566918712868.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police looking for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sketch-released-of-suspect-in-deadly-trailer-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Cobb_WestsideDriveShooting_082719_1566918476138.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Sketch released of suspect in deadly trailer shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/grammy-winner-georgia-musician-join-forces-for-city-winery-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Rich and Zaib.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Grammy winner & Georgia musician join forces for City Winery show</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> 