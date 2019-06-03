< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals

Posted Jun 03 2019 09:39AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 09:40AM EDT <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410508341" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TORONTO (AP)</strong> - The Golden State Warriors relied on a champion's heart to overcome their weary bodies.</p><p>Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with a hamstring injury, Stephen Curry had 23 and the Warriors ran off the first 18 points of the second half on the way to a 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night that tied the NBA Finals at one game apiece.</p><p>With Kevin Durant already out and Thompson eventually joining him in the fourth quarter, the Warriors don't feel great - but they would've felt a whole lot worse flying home in a 2-0 hole.</p><p>"I think that when you get to this stage, our DNA shows up," Curry said.</p><p>Andre Iguodala, himself slow to get up after a hard fall in the first half, made the clinching 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left after the Raptors scored 10 straight points to cut it to 106-104.</p><p>Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors. They had won five straight since falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals.</p><p>Curry appeared to be laboring as well in the first half, returning to the locker room in the midst of six straight misses to start the game.</p><p>But the Warriors cobbled together a good enough finish to the second quarter to keep it close, then stormed out of the locker room with one of their vintage third-quarter charges that have been so frequent during their run to five straight NBA Finals.</p><p>"Third quarter we didn't play well enough. We missed too many shots," Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. "They got out in transition and got a little confidence going. We lost the game there."</p><p>DeMarcus Cousins was inserted into the starting lineup and delivered 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists - missing by one assist a fourth straight triple-double.</p><p>The series moves to their Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4, with the first NBA Finals to be played outside the U.S. assured of returning to Canada for Game 5.</p><p>The Warriors will hope to have enough healthy bodies to get through it. Thompson landed awkwardly after a 3-point attempt early in the fourth quarter and limped off soon after, with backup center Kevon Looney already missing the second half with a chest or shoulder injury.</p><p>And Golden State is still without Durant, who missed his seventh straight game with a strained right calf but hopes to return during the series.</p><p>For now, they got key contributions from Quinn Cook, who hit three 3-pointers, and veteran center Andrew Bogut, who wasn't even part of the roster most of the season but came off the bench for three baskets.</p><p>"It was a great win. We got to go home and protect our home floor and we'll see about all the injuries," coach Steve Kerr said. "But I'm very proud of our team and in particular all the guys off the bench."</p><p>Kerr said Thompson told him that he thought his injury was minor and he'd be fine, but added that "Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine." Kerr was unsure the nature of Looney's injury.</p><p>Fred VanVleet scored 17 points for the Raptors, who had red T-shirts with their slogan "We The North" hanging on seats around the arena.</p><p>The Warriors sure were seeing red, especially Curry, during a mostly miserable first half when they missed 20 of their first 28 shots.</p><p>He hung his head and didn't even attempt to run back when VanVleet stole the ball from him and made a layup to give Toronto an 11-point lead with a little more than 2 minutes remaining in the half.</p><p>But Curry made two free throws for the final points of the half to cut it to 59-54, then the Warriors came back and pitched a shutout until nearly the midpoint of the third quarter during a series-changing - perhaps season-changing - swing.</p><p>Iguodala had five quick points including a 3-pointer that moved Golden State into the lead at 61-59. The surge continued with three straight baskets from Thompson and three more from Green, whose last one capped the 18-0 run that Elias said was the longest to start a half in NBA Finals history and made it 72-59 before Toronto finally got on the board with a 3-pointer with VanVleet with 6:20 remaining in the period.</p><p>"They moved the ball really well and were running freely," Raptors center Marc Gasol said. "Once they run freely, everything opens up for them."</p><p>The Warriors had won 12 straight Game 1s and this was their first time playing from behind in the finals since they were down 2-1 to Cleveland in 2015. They showed no signs of concern during the off days, and Thompson suggested part of the problem during their 118-109 loss Thursday was rust after they had nine days off in between series.</p><p>Their bigger problem early in Game 2 was the defense of the Raptors. More Sports Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida State trounces Georgia 10-1 to capture NCAA regional</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Conor Grady pitched seven strong innings and Reese Albert homered as Florida State defeated Georgia 10-1 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional and put coach Mike Martin's retirement on hold for at least another week.</p><p>Florida State (39-21) will face either LSU or Southern Mississippi in a super regional.</p><p>Martin, who has an NCAA-record 2,026 career wins in his 40-year tenure as Florida State's coach, is stepping down at the end of the season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-top-tigers-7-4-1st-home-series-win-vs-al-since-16" title="Braves top Tigers 7-4, 1st home series win vs AL since '16" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves top Tigers 7-4, 1st home series win vs AL since '16</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (AP) - Dansby Swanson homered, drove in three runs and scored the tiebreaker on Freddie Freeman's double in the eighth inning as the Atlanta Braves beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Sunday.</p><p>Atlanta took two of three from the Tigers for its first home interleague series win since also winning two of three against Detroit in 2016. Atlanta was 0-5-3 in its last eight home series against American League teams.</p><p>Braves starter Julio Teheran pitched five scoreless innings and left with a 3-0 lead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/english-drives-in-5-runs-as-georgia-tech-tops-rattlers-13-2" title="English drives in 5 runs as Georgia Tech tops Rattlers 13-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/georgia%20tech%20yellow%20jackets%20sports%20generic_1492814531911_3187550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/georgia%20tech%20yellow%20jackets%20sports%20generic_1492814531911_3187550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/georgia%20tech%20yellow%20jackets%20sports%20generic_1492814531911_3187550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/georgia%20tech%20yellow%20jackets%20sports%20generic_1492814531911_3187550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/georgia%20tech%20yellow%20jackets%20sports%20generic_1492814531911_3187550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>English drives in 5 runs as Georgia Tech tops Rattlers 13-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tristin English drove in five runs on four hits, Amos Willingham allowed only two runs in six innings and host Georgia Tech beat Florida A&M 13-2 in NCAA regional action on Friday night.</p><p>Georgia Tech (42-17) will play Auburn on Saturday night. Florida A&M (27-33) will play Coastal Carolina Saturday in an elimination game.</p><p>The Rattlers were hurt by four errors. Five Florida A&M pitchers combined to issue 13 walks, including seven in 5 2/3 innings by starter Kyle Coleman (6-6), who allowed five runs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_20190603150114"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_20190603143942"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Paul and Cat SYTYCD.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-families-displaced-by-fire-at-roswell-apartments"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/WAGA_MillPondFire_060319_1559566788518_7345285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_MillPondFire_060319_1559566788518.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 families displaced by fire at Roswell apartments</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-3-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 3, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/workers-rejoice-today-is-national-leave-the-office-early-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Workers rejoice! Today is National Leave the Office Early Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/warriors-beat-raptors-109-104-to-even-nba-finals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kyle&#x20;Terada&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 