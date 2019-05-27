< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tech, UGA among Top 4 Seeds in NCAA Baseball Tournament data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409179314-409178687" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/NCAA%20Baseball_1558976253473.png_7315937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By Cal Callaway, FOX 5 Sports
Posted May 27 2019 12:57PM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 02:13PM EDT week.</p> <p>The Yellow Jackets (41-17), who won the ACC Coastal Division and were runner-up in the ACC Tournament, will open their tournament play against Florida A&M at Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium.</p> <p>Georgia is seeded #4 and will host Florida State, Florida Atlantic and Mercer.</p> <p>The Bulldogs (44-15), who lost to Ole Miss Saturday in the SEC Tournament, will open play on Friday night against Mercer (35-27) at 7 p.m. at Foley Field in Athens.</p> <p>Georgia returns to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 2008-09. Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin has led the Bulldogs to a 44-15 overall record and the second best mark in SEC games at 21-9.</p> <p>“Last year, we were wondering if we were going to be a top eight (national seed), thinking we’re right on the bubble, and this year we knew we were going to be a top eight national seed,” said Stricklin. “Actually, they kind of spoiled it early, sending it out that we were a top four seed, and the only question was going to be if we were the number three or four. We’re excited and know there’s a lot of Georgia kids on the rosters of Mercer and Florida State, and it’s going to be a really tough regional with them and Florida Atlantic. Mercer is a tough draw for the first game; they’re playing really well and just won their conference tournament. It’s going to be a big challenge.”</p> <p>The top national seed is UCLA, with Vanderbilt seeded second.</p> <p>The other top seeds are #5 Arkansas, #6 Mississippi State, #7 Louisville, and #8 Texas Tech.</p> <p>The top 16 seeds in the field of 64 will host regionals this weekend, with the goal of being one of the eight teams to qualify for the College Baseball World Series in Omaha.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var 