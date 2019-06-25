< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors
By FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 25 2019 10:03AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 10:05AM EDT b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414608526");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414608526-414608532"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414608526-414608532" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/teary-eyed-antetokounmpo-wins-nba-mvp-honors">FOX 5 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414608526" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The 2019 NBA Awards were held Monday night. </p><p>A tearful Giannis Antetokounmpo earned Most Valuable Player honors, Mike Budenholzer won Coach of the Year, and Jon Horst took Executive of the Year on Monday night in Santa Monica.</p><p>Antetokounmpo, a 24-year-old forward from Greece, beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and James Harden of Houston, who won last year.</p><p>Antetokounmpo was a resounding winner. He received 941 points and 78 first-place votes in the balloting - 165 points more than Harden.</p><p>Harden finished second with 776 points and 23 first-place votes.</p><p>"MVP is not about stats and numbers, and obviously James Harden had unbelievable numbers and Paul George also, but obviously it's about winning," Antetokounmpo said backstage. "We created great habits throughout the season and were able to stick by them, and that's why we were able to have a chance in every single game we played and were able to win 60 games."</p><p>The show had an international flair, with three international players besides Antetokounmpo winning.</p><p>Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds while earning All-NBA first-team honors this season, his sixth with the Bucks. He led the franchise to the best record in the regular season and the Bucks reached the Eastern Conference finals.</p><p>Tears rolled down his cheeks as Antetokounmpo thanked his mother Veronica and brothers in the audience at Barker Hanger. He credited his late father for pushing him toward his goals and his teammates and coaching staff for their help.</p><p>"We started from nothing as a family," he said, "and we are going to be in every stage that we can be as a family."</p><p>Antetokounmpo said backstage that he had vowed to his family he wasn't going to cry.</p><p>"When you hear your name up there on the stage and then you realize these years of hard work, what you did in the past, then you start getting emotional," he said.</p><p>Budenholzer also got choked up while thanking his family after his second coaching honor. He earned the trophy for the first time with Atlanta in 2015.</p><p>He guided the Bucks to a 60-22 record in the regular season in his first year with the franchise, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to eventual NBA champion Toronto.</p><p>"What they did on the court this year, including the playoffs, was special," Budenholzer said backstage. "We weren't good enough in the end, but we certainly feel like we have enough talent, we have enough character to be a team that's playing in the finals and winning a championship."</p><p>Budenholzer also coached Team Giannis in the All-Star Game last season.</p><p>He beat out Denver's Mike Malone and Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers.</p><p>Horst was honored in voting by his fellow NBA executives, while the six biggest awards were determined in voting by a global media panel.</p><p>Lou Williams was voted the Sixth Man of the Year for the second season in a row and third time in his career, tying former Los Angeles Clipper guard Jamal Crawford.</p><p>The guard won for the first time in 2015 with Toronto.</p><p>Williams beat out teammate Montrezl Harrell, with whom he formed the highest-scoring bench duo in NBA history last season, and Domantas Sabonis of Indiana.</p><p>Williams became the career leader in points off the bench during the season.</p><p>"This one was different because I kind of went into the season wanting this one. In years past I always just played and lived with whatever happened," he said. "I felt like this one was going to be a legacy piece."</p><p>Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz won Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.</p><p>The 26-year-old center from France beat out Antetokounmpo and George.</p><p>"I never thought I would be able to do that when I started basketball playing in France," Gobert said backstage. "I didn't know an NBA player, I didn't know nothing about basketball. I was just having fun."</p><p>Pascal Siakam of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors earned Most Improved Player.</p><p>The 25-year-old from Cameroon averaged 16.9 points and started 79 of 80 regular-season games for the Raptors in his third year with the team.</p><p>Siakam had 26 20-point outings after scoring 20 points in a game only once in his first two seasons. He then scored 32 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.</p><p>Siakam beat out De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento and D'Angelo Russell of Brooklyn.</p><p>Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks easily won Rookie of the Year.</p><p>The 20-year-old small forward from Slovenia accepted his trophy from RJ Barrett, who went to the New York Knicks as the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft last week.</p><p>Doncic was the No. 3 pick last year.</p><p>The other finalists were Deandre Ayton of Phoenix and Trae Young of Atlanta.</p><p>Larry Bird and Magic Johnson shared the Lifetime Achievement Award.</p><p>The former rivals took turns holding their trophies while each other spoke.</p><p>Bird said the NBA is in good hands with today's talented athletes and he urged them to keep the game the same so it continues on for future generations.</p><p>Johnson starred for the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird with the Boston Celtics.</p><p>Mike Conley Jr., newly traded to the Utah Jazz, claimed trophies for Teammate and Sportsmanship of the Year.</p><p>Conley earned the awards for his 12-year tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies.</p><p>Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards received the NBA Cares Community Assist honor.</p><p>Winners:</p> <ul> <li>Most Valubale Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee</li> <li>Rookie of the Year - Luka Doncic, Dallas</li> <li>Sixth Man Award - Lou Williams, L.A. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Contreras, Lester lead Cubs past Braves 8-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ROBBIE WEINSTEIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Willson Contreras wasn't happy with a called second strike in the second inning. He took his displeasure out on the next pitch, hitting it out of the park.</p><p>Contreras homered and had three RBIs, Jon Lester pitched five-hit ball through six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 Monday in a chippy matchup of NL division leaders.</p><p>"It's fun, because they're good and we're good," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Monday night at 7:05 (p.m.), and to have that kind of an attitude or atmosphere is outstanding. That's what baseball needs."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hawks-trade-kent-bazemore-to-trail-blazers-for-evan-turner-1" title="Hawks trade Kent Bazemore to Trail Blazers for Evan Turner" data-articleId="414559055" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hawks trade Kent Bazemore to Trail Blazers for Evan Turner</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Hawks have traded Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers for Evan Turner is a swap of high-priced players heading into the final year of their contracts.</p><p>Bazemore was the last holdover from the Hawks' 60-win team in 2014-15. The 6-foot-5 swingman lost his starting job midway through last season and is set to make nearly $19.3 million in the last season of a four-year, $70 million deal. The drafting of De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish figured to cut into Bazemore's playing time even more, leading to Monday's trade.</p><p>Turner, the second overall pick in 2010, fills Atlanta's need for a backup point guard behind rookie star Trae Young and is essentially a wash in terms of costs with $18.6 million left on his contract. The Hawks will be Turner's fifth team in 10 seasons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/reddish-looks-to-make-new-home-with-hawks-1" title="Reddish looks to make new home with Hawks" data-articleId="414559012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hawks introduce Cam Reddish" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reddish looks to make new home with Hawks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT WINKELJOHN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cam Reddish is looking forward to playing for the Atlanta Hawks after he was hampered by a groin injury during his one season with Duke.</p><p>The 19-year-old Reddish joins a promising young core with Atlanta that also includes Trae Young and John Collins after he was selected by the Hawks with the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft. Former Virginia star De'Andre Hunter also is headed to Atlanta once its draft-day trade with New Orleans becomes official next month.</p><p>"It's truly a blessing and a dream come true," Reddish said Monday at the Hawks' training facility. "The city of Atlanta is so beautiful. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Forsyth_BabyIndia2_062519_1561475536649_7441648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/teary-eyed-antetokounmpo-wins-nba-mvp-honors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/NBA%20Awards_1561471447032.jpg_7441273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/tributes-to-michael-jackson-flow-on-10th-death-anniversary-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/have-anemia-now-there-s-an-app-for-that-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/anemia%20app_1561410650582.png_7437626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/anemia%20app_1561410650582.png_7437626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/anemia%20app_1561410650582.png_7437626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/anemia%20app_1561410650582.png_7437626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/anemia%20app_1561410650582.png_7437626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Have anemia? Now there's an app for that!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/radio-host-gets-brain-tumor-removed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/gates%27%20tumor_1561466390405.jpg_7441231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/gates%27%20tumor_1561466390405.jpg_7441231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/gates%27%20tumor_1561466390405.jpg_7441231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/gates%27%20tumor_1561466390405.jpg_7441231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/gates%27%20tumor_1561466390405.jpg_7441231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Radio host gets brain tumor removed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 