Swanson leads HR derby as Fried, Braves beat Brewers 12-8 Braves beat Brewers 12-8"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407642496.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407642496");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407642496-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407642496-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> By CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 17 2019 11:36PM EDT Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs.</p> <p>Fried (6-2) had five strikeouts and walked two batters. The Braves led 12-0 before three relievers gave up eight runs in three innings.</p> <p>Swanson ended a 0-for-17 slump with his homer into the left-field seats. Flowers' two-run shot knocked Burnes out of the game after he allowed seven runs on five hits - including three homers - and two walks while recording only two outs.</p> <p>Atlanta snapped Milwaukee's three-game winning streak. Jacob Nottingham homered and drove in four runs for the Brewers, who began the night a half-game behind Chicago in the NL Central.</p> <p>The Braves, chasing Philadelphia in the NL East, have won three straight.</p> <p>Braves rookie left fielder Austin Riley had two singles, giving him six hits in three games since he was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.</p> <p>The Braves improved to 6-1 with Ronald Acuña Jr. hitting leadoff. Acuña had three hits and drove in three runs.</p> <p>Acuña's hustle paid off in the first inning when he kept running for a double when Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain had a lackadaisical approach to the ball in shallow center field. Acuña moved to third on Swanson's fly ball to right field and scored on Freeman's grounder to second base.</p> <p>Freeman's homer off Jhoulys Chacin in the third traveled 433 feet before hitting the front of a restaurant behind the first section of right-field seats.</p> <p>Chacin (3-5) allowed three runs in five innings.</p> <p>Atlanta led 12-0 before Josh Tomlin gave up three straight hits, including a run-scoring single by Orlando Arcia, in the seventh. Nottingham hit a two-run homer off Tomlin in the eighth.</p> <p>Ryan Braun drove in two runs in the ninth with a bases-loaded single off Jonny Venters. Nottingham added a two-run single off Wes Parsons. Luke Jackson recorded the final out for his sixth save.</p> <p>The Braves sent 13 batters to the plate against Burnes and Jacob Barnes in the long sixth inning. Fried walked and doubled in the inning.</p> <p>Hernán Perez, who started at third base, became Milwaukee's first position player to pitch this season. The scoreless eighth, despite two walks, was his fifth career appearance on the mound, including three in 2018.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson (right shoulder) could be moving closer to his first start in the majors since Sept. 8, 2017. Nelson gave up three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a minor league rehab start for Triple-A San Antonio. He missed the 2018 season while recovering from shoulder surgery and was shut down with elbow soreness following two spring training appearances.</p> <p>Braves: LHP Jerry Blevins was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (right middle finger) is expected to come off the injured list to start Saturday night's game. Anderson is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA in seven games, including two games started, this season. More Sports Stories Opening ceremony to the Special Olympics of Georgia Summer Games © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Opening ceremony to the Special Olympics of Georgia Summer Games
By FOX 5 Sports
Posted May 17 2019 10:35PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 11:20PM EDT
The torch is lit. Friday marked the start of the Special Olympics of Georgia Summer Games.
It's simply one of the sporting favorite events on the calendar every year.
FOX 5 Sports Director Ken Rodriguez was a popular man, returning as emcee of the opening ceremonies. Surgery for Ric Flair postponed; remains in hospital
By FOX 5 News
Posted May 17 2019 05:16PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 11:19PM EDT
Surgery for wrestling legend Ric Flair has been postponed until Monday. Flair was hospitalized Thursday after reportedly suffering a medical emergency, his wife confirmed.
RELATED: Ric Flair weds long-time girlfriend
Thursday, Flair's wife released the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta: © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State team doctor
By Julie Carr Smyth
Posted May 17 2019 09:58AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 03:30PM EDT
Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State University team doctor who died in 2005.
The university released findings Friday from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school.
The report concludes that university personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss' conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully. 