Swanson homers twice as Braves beat Cardinals 5-2 data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408923080-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" By DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press
Posted May 24 2019 11:35PM EDT LOUIS (AP)</strong> - Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected, helping Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Friday night.</p> <p>Swanson drove Miles Mikolas' first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his 13th homer, giving Atlanta its third set of back-to-back homers this season.</p> <p>Swanson and Freeman also hit consecutive homers in the second inning Wednesday night in San Francisco.</p> <p>Foltynewicz (1-3) allowed an unearned run in six innings in his first win since Sept. 28. The right-hander struck out seven and walked none.</p> <p>Swanson helped put it away with a two-run drive off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth for his 10th homer. It was his second career multihomer game.</p> <p>Mikolas (4-5) matched his career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He was charged with three runs and seven hits.</p> <p>Atlanta grabbed the lead when Brian McCann scored on Ronald Acuña Jr.'s double play in the third. St. Louis tied it in the bottom half.</p> <p>Kolten Wong reached second on rookie Austin Riley's error. Harrison Bader then tripled to center off Acuña's glove, but he was tagged out after being caught in a rundown between third and home when Foltynewicz cut off the throw to the plate.</p> <p>RUN PRODUCER</p> <p>Cardinals slugger Matt Carpenter got his 500th career RBI when he hit a 442-foot home run to right field off Sean Newcomb in the ninth.</p> <p>BULLPEN-BOUND</p> <p>The Cardinals announced struggling right-hander Michael Wacha is going to work out of the bullpen. Wacha is 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in his last five starts.</p> <p>Wacha last pitched in relief on Sept. 26, 2016, versus Cincinnati.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Braves: OF Matt Joyce was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his uncle. Manager Brian Snitker says Joyce will miss all three games against St. Louis and return for Tuesday's home game against Washington. RHP Kyle Wright was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.</p> <p>Cardinals: RHP Ryan Helsley was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. OF Lane Thomas remains with the club after being recalled to serve as the team's 26th man for Game 2 of Wednesday's split-doubleheader versus Kansas City.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Braves RHP Mike Soroka (5-1, 1.01 ERA) faces Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (3-3, 4.30 ERA) on Saturday night. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Savarino's stoppage goal lifts Real Salt Lake past Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jefferson Savarino's long-range blast late in stoppage time gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.</p><p>Savarino shook free and sent a high, hard shot from outside the box to the far side for his second goal of the season.</p><p>Sebastian Saucedo opened the scoring for Salt Lake (6-6-1) in the 36th minute. Outside the box, Saucedo put the ball between diving goalkeeper Brian Guzan and the post.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/breland-s-17-points-help-dream-rally-past-wings-76-72" title="Breland's 17 points help Dream rally past Wings, 76-72" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Breland's 17 points help Dream rally past Wings, 76-72</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One year after a stout defense helped Atlanta advance to the WNBA semifinals, the Dream turned to that strength to help cap a comeback in their 2019 opener.</p><p>Jessica Breland scored 17 points, including a late go-ahead three-point play, and Atlanta held Dallas without a field goal in the final 2 minutes as the Dream rallied to beat the Wings 76-72 on Friday night.</p><p>Center Elizabeth Williams said Atlanta coach Nicki Collen expects defense to make decisive stands.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hageman-hopes-to-make-most-of-second-chance-with-falcons" title="Hageman hopes to make most of second chance with Falcons" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/hageman%20still_1558733302752.jpg_7311639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/hageman%20still_1558733302752.jpg_7311639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/hageman%20still_1558733302752.jpg_7311639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/hageman%20still_1558733302752.jpg_7311639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/hageman%20still_1558733302752.jpg_7311639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hageman hopes to make most of second chance with Falcons</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman is back with the Falcons after two years away from the NFL.</p><p>"Soon as I stepped on the field, everything kind of came back together," said Hageman. "Just honored and blessed to be here, man. It's something I've been thinking about for two years."</p><p>The former second round pick has had a turbulent last few years. He started in the Super Bowl for Atlanta, but was released after details emerged about a domestic violence arrest in 2016. More Sports Stories class="story-link static-position" href="/home/marshal-officers-kill-fugitive-outside-florida-mosque-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamid%20Ould-Rouis_1558754002297.jpg_7312766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hamid Ould-Rouis_1558754002297.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Marshal, officers kill fugitive outside Florida mosque</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-finds-hit-and-run-victim-on-side-of-road-search-underway-for-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/P%20CARROLL%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2010P%20_00.00.56.07_1558753886470.png_7312580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P CARROLL HIT AND RUN 10P _00.00.56.07_1558753886470.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman finds hit-and-run victim on side of road; search underway for driver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thieves-target-rental-cars-at-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/P%20AIRPORT%20RENTAL%20CAR%20THEFTS%2010P%20_00.01.16.24_1558754087865.png_7312598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P AIRPORT RENTAL CAR THEFTS 10P _00.01.16.24_1558754087865.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thieves target rental cars at airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-in-deadly-roswell-stabbing-jailed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALPHARETTA%20ST%20STABBING%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.06_1558753405176.png_7312560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ALPHARETTA ST STABBING UPDATE 10P _00.00.08.06_1558753405176.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect in deadly Roswell stabbing jailed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch 