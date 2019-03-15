< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fstrip-club-visit-listed-among-alleged-georgia-tech-recruiting-violations width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Strip club visit listed among alleged Georgia Tech recruiting violations

Overall of the sold out Hank McCamish Pavilion as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Louisville Cardinals on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By Cal Callaway, FOX 5 Sports

Posted Mar 15 2019 10:35AM EDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 11:00AM EDT

ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) -

An allegation that a then-assistant coach took a recruit to an Atlanta strip club is one of the charges made public Friday against the Georgia Tech men's basketball program.

Georgia Tech confirmed Friday that the institute has received a notice from the NCAA of alleged recruiting violations by the men's basketball team.

In a statement issued to FOX 5 Atlanta, Georgia Tech confirmed the notice alleges three violations against the men's basketball team.

The statement reads:

"The notice, which alleges three violations of NCAA rules within Georgia Tech's men's basketball program, was received following a joint review by Georgia Tech and the NCAA. A notice of allegations is a step in the NCAA's process of investigating potential rules violations, but the process is ongoing. Georgia Tech has until May 16, 2019, to respond to the allegations.."

The first allegation alleges that then-assistant men's basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie made "impermissible recruiting contact" with a recruit at multiple locations in November 2016, including a residence, an Atlanta strip club, and an Atlanta restaurant and lounge.

The contacts totaled $664 in "impermissible recruiting inducements and benefits, including $300 cash for use at the stripe club.

In the notice, the NCAA wrote the first allegation is "a severe breach of conduct." The notice alleges that later that month, LaBarrie violated the NCAA's principles of ethical conduct by providing "false or misleading information to the institution and NCAA enforcement staff regarding his knowledge and/or involvement" in the first allegation.

The NCAA also labeled the second allegation as "a severe breach of conduct." The allegation outlines that Ron Bell, who is identified as a representative of Tech's athletics interests, provided and/or arranged approximately $2,424 impermissible benefits" to basketball players. A notice of allegations is a step in the NCAA's process of investigating potential rules violations, but the process is ongoing. The document does not name Georgia Tech head men's basketball coach Josh Pastner.

Tech (14-18) ended its 2018-2019 season with a 78-71 loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte.

The news comes weeks after Tech placed women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph on leave for what it called a "pending personnel matter."

Joseph's attorneys have charged that Joseph was suspended as a result of her raising concerns about gender equity issues inside the institute's athletic department.

Joseph's attorney, Lisa Banks, issued the following statement to FOX 5 in response to the NCAA notice of the men's program:

"The NCAA has investigated and found multiple high-level recruiting violations by the Men's Basketball coaching staff, yet it is the Women's Basketball head coach, MaChelle Joseph, who remains suspended for reasons that have yet to be disclosed to her or to the Georgia Tech community. The hypocrisy is stunning. Georgia Tech's actions with respect to Coach Joseph are emblematic of the persistent double standard for men and women across collegiate athletics."

The Georgia Tech statement added, "Because the NCAA process remains open, Georgia Tech will not have further comment at this time." The hypocrisy is stunning. RELATED: Georgia Tech's women's basketball coach on leave

MORE: Suspended Tech Coach promises to defend reputation, return to team 