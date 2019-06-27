< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary South Atlanta teams up with Edwin Jackson Foundation to give back to community 27 2019 07:55PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415172289_415151370_134936",video:"579032",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/South_Atlanta_football_camp_0_7452325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"South%2520Atlanta%2520football%2520camp",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/27/South_Atlanta_football_camp_579032_1800.mp4?Expires=1656287716&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=0sCoE3KwrPMtKv_6KUgT2LX-cKI",eventLabel:"South%20Atlanta%20football%20camp-415151370",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fsouth-atlanta-teams-up-with-edwin-jackson-foundation-to-give-back-to-community"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Justin Felder, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 27 2019 10:00PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 07:55PM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - It's been over a year since Atlanta native and Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a drunk driver.

Since that time, his parents have kept his name alive with the Edwin Jackson Foundation

Thursday, that was seen in action.

They were helping kids from the Rosel Fann Recreation Center learn some football fundamentals.

Players and coaches from the South Atlanta Hornets football team donated their time teaching and just having fun with the kids.

Edwin Jackson played his high school ball at Westlake, but his parents said the foundation is not limited to a particular school and was established to continue Jackson's dream of inspiring young people to enjoy the game he loved. More Sports Stories

Kimbrel closes out debut with Rizzo's help, Cubs beat Braves
By MATT CARLSON, Associated Press
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:28PM EDT

Craig Kimbrel got a little help settling in at Wrigley Field.

Kimbrel dodged trouble for a save in his season debut when new teammate Anthony Rizzo dived into first base for the final out, and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-7 on Thursday.

"The first one's always the tough one," Kimbrel said.

Freeman and Acuña named All-Star starters
By Justin Felder, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 08:29PM EDT

Two members of the Atlanta Braves will be starters on the 2019 National League All-Star Team. First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. were both named All-Star starters on Thursday night.

This will be Freeman's fourth All-Star Game appearance, and second straight year starting for the National League. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kimbrel closes out debut with Rizzo's help, Cubs beat Braves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Craig Kimbrel got a little help settling in at Wrigley Field.</p><p>Kimbrel dodged trouble for a save in his season debut when new teammate Anthony Rizzo dived into first base for the final out, and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-7 on Thursday.</p><p>"The first one's always the tough one," Kimbrel said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/freeman-and-acuna-named-all-star-starters" title="Freeman and Acuña named All-Star starters" data-articleId="415155546" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Freeman and Acuña named All-Star starters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two members of the Atlanta Braves will be starters on the 2019 National League All-Star Team. First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña , Jr. were both named All-Star starters on Thursday night.</p><p>This will be Freeman's fourth All-Star Game appearance, and second straight year starting for the National League. He has 22 home runs so far this year and hs 100 hits is best among NL first basemen.

"It's always an honor to play in the All-Star Game, and to be voted as a starter for the second year is really special," Freeman said in a release from the team. "I want to thank all of the fans who voted for me and my teammates, and I'm looking forward to representing the Braves in Cleveland."

HIGH 5 star turns NBA champ
By Cody Chaffins, Luke Gamble, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 27 2019 03:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 08:58PM EDT

A guy like Jordan Loyd doesn't have much time to celebrate the NBA Championship that he just won as part of the Toronto Raptors organization. However, there aren't many guys who get a front row seat to history, either.

You may have seen Kawhi Leonard's game-winning three-pointer against the Sixers to send Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you did, chances are you saw Jordan Loyd too. In the infamous picture of Leonard squatted down watching the ball bounce around on the rim Loyd is right next to him, wide-eyed and ready to celebrate.

"I was just so locked in onto the shot in the moment," Loyd said. "The picture was kind of priceless. It was just instincts for me. You know, I was so into the game. That's all I can do. I'm in a suit, so l just have to cheer my guys on and encourage them." Now he's 66 years old. Despite a pardon and new DNA tests indicating he was not involved in that rape, his criminal record still shows that rape arrest. He says he can't get a job or rent a house." title="AJwillen0611_00174115_1561686788102.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New DNA testing gives GA man best evidence yet to show he's not a rapist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/south-atlanta-teams-up-with-edwin-jackson-foundation-to-give-back-to-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SOUTH ATLANTA FOOTBALL CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Atlanta teams up with Edwin Jackson Foundation to give back to community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/veteran-job-fair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V VETERAN JOB FAIR 6P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Veteran job fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-2-women-crashed-into-home-while-on-facebook-live"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/P%20NEWNAN%20TEENS%20ACCIDENT%205P%20_00.00.30.16_1561685068502.png_7452387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWNAN TEENS ACCIDENT 5P _00.00.30.16_1561685068502.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 2 women crashed into home while on Facebook Live</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent

Police: Person of interest in Michigan double murder could be in Atlanta
City of Atlanta HR Commissioner resigns
South Atlanta teams up with Edwin Jackson Foundation to give back to community
Veteran job fair
Bear sighting in Duluth data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Person of interest in Michigan double murder could be in Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/city-of-atlanta-hr-commissioner-resigns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City of Atlanta HR Commissioner resigns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/south-atlanta-teams-up-with-edwin-jackson-foundation-to-give-back-to-community" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Atlanta teams up with Edwin Jackson Foundation to give back to community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/veteran-job-fair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veteran job fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bear-sighting-in-duluth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bear sighting in Duluth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 