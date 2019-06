- It's been over a year since Atlanta native and Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a drunk driver.

Since that time, his parents have kept his name alive with the Edwin Jackson Foundation

Thursday, that was seen in action.

They were helping kids from the Rosel Fann Recreation Center learn some football fundamentals.

Players and coaches from the South Atlanta Hornets football team donated their time teaching and just having fun with the kids.

Edwin Jackson played his high school ball at Westlake, but his parents said the foundation is not limited to a particular school and was established to continue Jackson's dream of inspiring young people to enjoy the game he loved.