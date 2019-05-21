< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Soroka, Acuña lead Braves to a 4-1 win over Giants Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Getty_Acuna_052119_1558436901839_7296672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Getty_Acuna_052119_1558436901839_7296672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408114733-408114708" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Getty_Acuna_052119_1558436901839_7296672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted May 21 2019 07:08AM EDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408114733" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (AP)</strong> - The calendar hasn't hit June, and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka is already fielding questions about the All-Star game.</p><p>The Braves rookie right-hander had his season delayed by a shoulder injury suffered working out in spring training. There will be plenty of time for All-Star talk, but the way Soroka is pitching a strong case could be made.</p><p>Soroka carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and Atlanta beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Monday night.</p><p>"I'm really just trying to put one foot in front of the other and make every start," Soroka said. "All-Star break's a long ways away and a lot of starts to go until then. I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing. If that happens it'll be unbelievable (but) that's something that's not even worth thinking about right now."</p><p>Soroka (5-1) struck out seven and allowed one run and two hits in eight innings. The right-hander has allowed one earned run or fewer in all seven starts this season. His ERA rose from 0.98 to 1.01.</p><p>The 21-year-old Soroka retired the first 15 batters with relative ease before Brandon Crawford led off the sixth inning by hitting the first pitch to straightaway center field for a homer.</p><p>It was the first home run allowed by Soroka since he made his major league debut on May 1, 2018, a streak of 61 1/3 innings.</p><p>"The way he keeps pitching is something else," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "The maturity shows. It's really impressive watching him work. He's one of those guys, you don't know if he's five up, five down or what the score is. He just keeps pitching and making pitches."</p><p>Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies helped preserve Soroka's gem, making a running catch with his back to the infield on a fly ball to short center field by Kevin Pillar that ended the fifth inning.</p><p>Sean Newcomb retired three batters for his first major league save.</p><p>Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, who won the opener of a seven-game trip and have won eight of 11.</p><p>"It's nice because we have such a nice blend of young players and veterans," Acuña said through a translator. "It's nice to be a part of that. I'm just trying to focus on winning. That's really the most important thing that we're all striving to achieve."</p><p>Acuña homered leading off the game against San Francisco starter Andrew Suarez (0-1). It's the 10th leadoff home run of Acuña's career and second in as many games this season. Acuña also homered leading off Sunday's 10-inning 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.</p><p>Acuña homered again in the seventh off Nick Vincent. Atlanta is 8-2 since Acuña was moved into the leadoff spot on May 10.</p><p>"I don't know what it is but he's just kind of a different guy there," Snitker said. "There's something about that spot there that he kind of comes alive."</p><p>Riley's two-run home run came off Suarez in the sixth, following a walk to Nick Markakis.</p><p>Suarez allowed three runs and four hits in six innings in his debut. The left-hander, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game, walked four and struck out five.</p><p>Suarez's only career win came against Atlanta on May 6, 2018.</p><p>"He was a strike away from a great start," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He lost Markakis and then had the next hitter 0-2 and just hung a breaking ball. Soroka, Acuña lead Braves to a 4-1 victory over Giants

Mike Soroka carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Monday night.

Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, who won the opener of a seven-game trip and have won eight of 11.

Soroka (5-1) struck out seven and allowed one run and two hits in eight innings. The right-hander has allowed one earned run or fewer in all seven starts this season. His ERA rose from 0.98 to 1.01. The 21-year-old Braves rookie retired the first 15 batters with relative ease before Brandon Crawford led off the sixth inning by hitting the first pitch to straightaway center field for a homer. It was the first home run allowed by Soroka since he made his major league debut on May 1, 2018, a streak of 61 1/3 innings. Posted May 21 2019 01:21AM EDT The 21-year-old Braves rookie retired the first 15 batters with relative ease before Brandon Crawford led off the sixth inning by hitting the first pitch to straightaway center field for a homer. It was the first home run allowed by Soroka since he made his major league debut on May 1, 2018, a streak of 61 1/3 innings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/loganville-sweeps-ola-in-championship-series" title="Loganville sweeps Ola in championship series" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Loganville_vs__Ola_0_7296156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Loganville_vs__Ola_0_7296156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Loganville_vs__Ola_0_7296156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Loganville sweeps Ola in championship series

By Ken Rodriguez, FOX 5 Sports

Posted May 21 2019 01:11AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 01:12AM EDT

The Ola Mustangs were trying to dethrone the defending champions, the Loganville Red Devils in the 5-A Finals at Cool Ray Field in Gwinnett County.

The home of the Braves' AAA team, the Gwinnett Stripers, was buzzing Monday.

Loganville captured its third straight state title winning the first two games in a three-game championship series. Braves’ AAA team, the Gwinnett Stripers, was buzzing Monday.</p><p>Loganville captured its third straight state title winning the first two games in a three-game championship series.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/parkview-goes-back-to-back-topping-hillgrove-in-champioship" title="Parkview goes back-to-back topping Hillgrove in champioship" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hillgrove_vs_Parkview_0_7294943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hillgrove_vs_Parkview_0_7294943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Parkview goes back-to-back topping Hillgrove in champioship

By Ken Rodriguez, HIGH 5 Sports

Posted May 21 2019 12:41AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 01:11AM EDT

Hillgrove faced Parkview at SunTrust Park in the 7-A Baseball Championship Game on Monday.

Parkview, of course, is the high school of former Braves outfielder and current Braves color commentator Jeff Francoeur, but there was no favoritism during Monday's game despite the Panthers looking for a repeat championship.

Meanwhile, Hillgrove was searching for their first baseball title, but Parkview took the first two games in a best of three championship series. Parkview at SunTrust Park in the 7-A Baseball Championship Game on Monday.</p><p>Parkview, of course, is the high school of former Braves outfielder and current Braves color commentator Jeff Francoeur, but there was no favoritism during Monday’s game despite the Panthers looking for a repeat championship.</p><p>Meanwhile, Hillgrove was searching for their first baseball title, but Parkview took the first two games in a best of three championship series.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 