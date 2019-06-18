< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Smart family spreads sunshine along with Bulldogs players By Luke Gamble, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 18 2019 08:21PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 07:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:46PM EDT along with Bulldogs players"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413428888.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413428888");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413428888_413415594_130590"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413428888_413415594_130590";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413415594","video":"575799","title":"UGA%20Camp%20Sunshine","caption":"UGA%20Camp%20Sunshine","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F18%2FUGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F18%2FUGA_Camp_Sunshine_575799_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655508593%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxDe9Ef9NkXIRErsBpJ_rRVjTNso","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fsmart-family-spreads-sunshine-along-with-bulldogs-players"}},"createDate":"Jun 18 2019 07:29PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413428888_413415594_130590",video:"575799",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"UGA%2520Camp%2520Sunshine",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_575799_1800.mp4?Expires=1655508593&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xDe9Ef9NkXIRErsBpJ_rRVjTNso",eventLabel:"UGA%20Camp%20Sunshine-413415594",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fsmart-family-spreads-sunshine-along-with-bulldogs-players"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/smart-family-spreads-sunshine-along-with-bulldogs-players">Luke Gamble </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/smart-family-spreads-sunshine-along-with-bulldogs-players">FOX 5 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413428888"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 07:29PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-413428888" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0">12 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_20190618232954"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20with%20brother%20Karl.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903202043.jpg_7415886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart with brother Karl.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903202043.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20with%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903339568.jpg_7416201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm with campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903339568.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Bulldog%20players%20playing%20around%20with%20Camp%20Sunshine%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903315517.jpg_7415898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Bulldog players playing around with Camp Sunshine campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903315517.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D%27%20Andre%20Swift%20poises%20for%20pictures.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903311610.jpg_7415897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D' Andre Swift poises for pictures.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903311610.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dawgs%20players%20have%20fun%20at%20CAmp%20Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903287531.jpg_7415893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dawgs players have fun at CAmp Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903287531.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20shares%20a%20laugh%20with%20Coach%20Smart.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903284702.jpg_7415892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm shares a laugh with Coach Smart.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903284702.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20with%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still002_1560903259451.jpg_7415891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm with campers.00_00_00_00.Still002_1560903259451.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Karl%20and%20Kirby%20Smart%20share%20a%20hug.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903256848.jpg_7415890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Karl and Kirby Smart share a hug.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903256848.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Karl%20Smart%20speaks%20to%20Camp%20Sun%20shine%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903232121.jpg_7415889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Karl Smart speaks to Camp Sun shine campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903232121.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20all%20smiles%20at%20Camp%20Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903229277.jpg_7415888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart all smiles at Camp Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903229277.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20with%20a%20Camp%20Shunshine%20camper.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903204243.jpg_7415887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart with a Camp Shunshine camper.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903204243.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413428888-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_20190618232954"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20with%20brother%20Karl.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903202043.jpg_7415886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart with brother Karl" title="Kirby Smart with brother Karl.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903202043.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Kirby Smart with brother Karl</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20with%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903339568.jpg_7416201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm with campers" title="Jake Fromm with campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903339568.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jake Fromm with campers</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Bulldog%20players%20playing%20around%20with%20Camp%20Sunshine%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903315517.jpg_7415898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Bulldog players get active at Camp Sunshine" title="Bulldog players playing around with Camp Sunshine campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903315517.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Bulldog players get active at Camp Sunshine</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D%27%20Andre%20Swift%20poises%20for%20pictures.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903311610.jpg_7415897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="D'Andre Swift poses for pictures at Camp Sunshine" title="D' Andre Swift poises for pictures.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903311610.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="D'Andre" data-wsc-lang="en_US">D'Andre</span> Swift poses for pictures at Camp Sunshine</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dawgs%20players%20have%20fun%20at%20CAmp%20Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903287531.jpg_7415893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Dawgs players having fun at Camp Sunshine" title="Dawgs players have fun at CAmp Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903287531.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dawgs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dawgs</span> players having fun at Camp Sunshine</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20shares%20a%20laugh%20with%20Coach%20Smart.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903284702.jpg_7415892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm shares a laugh with Coach Smart" title="Jake Fromm shares a laugh with Coach Smart.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903284702.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jake Fromm shares a laugh with Coach Smart</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20with%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still002_1560903259451.jpg_7415891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm with Camp Sunshine campers" title="Jake Fromm with campers.00_00_00_00.Still002_1560903259451.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jake Fromm with Camp Sunshine campers</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Karl%20and%20Kirby%20Smart%20share%20a%20hug.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903256848.jpg_7415890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Karl and Kirby Smart share a hug" title="Karl and Kirby Smart share a hug.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903256848.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Karl and Kirby Smart share a hug</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Karl%20Smart%20speaks%20to%20Camp%20Sun%20shine%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903232121.jpg_7415889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Karl Smart speaks at Camp Sunshine" title="Karl Smart speaks to Camp Sun shine campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903232121.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Karl Smart speaks at Camp Sunshine</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20all%20smiles%20at%20Camp%20Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903229277.jpg_7415888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart all smiles at Camp Sunshine" title="Kirby Smart all smiles at Camp Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903229277.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Kirby Smart all smiles at Camp Sunshine</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20with%20a%20Camp%20Shunshine%20camper.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903204243.jpg_7415887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart at Camp Sunshine" title="Kirby Smart with a Camp Shunshine camper.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903204243.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_20190618232954"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20with%20brother%20Karl.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903202043.jpg_7415886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart with brother Karl" title="Kirby Smart with brother Karl.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903202043.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20with%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903339568.jpg_7416201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm with campers" title="Jake Fromm with campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903339568.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Bulldog%20players%20playing%20around%20with%20Camp%20Sunshine%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903315517.jpg_7415898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Bulldog players get active at Camp Sunshine" title="Bulldog players playing around with Camp Sunshine campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903315517.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D%27%20Andre%20Swift%20poises%20for%20pictures.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903311610.jpg_7415897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D'Andre Swift poses for pictures at Camp Sunshine" title="D' Andre Swift poises for pictures.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903311610.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dawgs%20players%20have%20fun%20at%20CAmp%20Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903287531.jpg_7415893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dawgs players having fun at Camp Sunshine" title="Dawgs players have fun at CAmp Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903287531.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20shares%20a%20laugh%20with%20Coach%20Smart.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903284702.jpg_7415892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm shares a laugh with Coach Smart" title="Jake Fromm shares a laugh with Coach Smart.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903284702.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Jake%20Fromm%20with%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still002_1560903259451.jpg_7415891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jake Fromm with Camp Sunshine campers" title="Jake Fromm with campers.00_00_00_00.Still002_1560903259451.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Karl%20and%20Kirby%20Smart%20share%20a%20hug.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903256848.jpg_7415890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Karl and Kirby Smart share a hug" title="Karl and Kirby Smart share a hug.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903256848.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Karl%20Smart%20speaks%20to%20Camp%20Sun%20shine%20campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903232121.jpg_7415889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Karl Smart speaks at Camp Sunshine" title="Karl Smart speaks to Camp Sun shine campers.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903232121.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20all%20smiles%20at%20Camp%20Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903229277.jpg_7415888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart all smiles at Camp Sunshine" title="Kirby Smart all smiles at Camp Sunshine.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903229277.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Kirby%20Smart%20with%20a%20Camp%20Shunshine%20camper.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903204243.jpg_7415887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Kirby Smart at Camp Sunshine" title="Kirby Smart with a Camp Shunshine camper.00_00_00_00.Still001_1560903204243.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/smart-family-spreads-sunshine-along-with-bulldogs-players";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Luke\x20Gamble\x20\x2cFOX\x205\x20Sports\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413428888" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RUTLEDGE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - On a rainy day in Rutledge, Georgia, the Bulldogs football team was able to brighten kid's day at Camp Sunshine, a camp for kids battling cancer. The team took time away from their offseason workouts to make the 30-mile trek from Athens to show their support of the kids that support them.</p><p>"It's wild to walk around this place because these kids look just like you," reserve quarterback Stetson Bennett said. "And they're here, they're struggling with cancer. It really puts in perspective how lucky you have it being able to come here."</p><p>The Bulldogs have made this an annual summer trip dating back several years, but for Kirby Smart and his family, the visit is more than just an act of community service. Smart's older brother Karl was diagnosed with Leukemia as a teenager and spent time as a camper at Camp Sunshine before beating cancer, and eventually becoming a counselor.</p><p>"It's a place where I could feel normal when I had cancer," Karl said. "I met a lot of great people. Just a lot of great memories."</p><p>For many campers, the opportunity to escape isn't as much about spending the summer playing basketball all day and swimming until their fingers look like prunes, but rather it's a chance for them to connect with people who understand their battle.</p><p>"Camp is kind of a special deal because it's a place where you come, and yeah you can get a treatment if you need to, but for the most part you just get to be a regular kid," Karl said. "I can't say enough about what that meant to me."</p><p>Kirby recognizes the importance of the camp to Karl, and it holds a special place in the entire Smart family's hearts. The two brothers remember the struggles their family went through as Karl battled cancer, which serves as a reminder of why they give back to Camp Sunshine.</p><p>"You can't anything for granted," Coach Smart said. 