Sánchez sparkles as Nationals pound Gausman, Braves 14-4 d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409738722");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409738722-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409738722-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/sanchez-sparkles-as-nationals-pound-gausman-braves-14-4">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409738722" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Aníbal Sánchez allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, Howie Kendrick hit a three-run double and the Washington Nationals withstood a grand slam by rookie Austin Riley to beat the Atlanta Braves 14-4 on Wednesday night.</p> <p>Sánchez (1-6) made a triumphant return to Atlanta, where he thrived in 2018, to earn his first win of the season. He allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts.</p> <p>Juan Soto and Matt Adams homered for Washington, which swept the two-game series and ended Atlanta's streak of five straight series victories. The Nationals have won five of six.</p> <p>Sánchez was perfect through 5 1/3 innings until Ozzie Albies singled to the gap in right-center. Sánchez then walked Charlie Culberson before recording two straight outs.</p> <p>Sánchez came off the injured list before the game after recovering from a strained left hamstring. He had a 5.10 ERA through his first nine starts.</p> <p>Right-hander Kyle McGowin, who replaced Sánchez, gave up four straight hits, including a grand slam to Riley, to open the seventh. Riley has hit seven homers and has 20 RBIs in his first 14 games.</p> <p>The Nationals went through their full lineup in each of the first two innings. Washington had five hits, including consecutive run-scoring singles by Adams, Kurt Suzuki and Victor Robles, in the four-run first.</p> <p>The Nats scored four more runs in the second. Anthony Rendon's two-run triple over right fielder Nick Markakis was followed by Soto's line-drive single up the middle, knocking Kevin Gausman out of the game.</p> <p>Gausman (2-4) gave up eight runs, matching his career high, on eight hits and two walks while recording only three outs. The right-hander faced four batters without recording an out in the second. His ERA climbed from 4.33 to 5.56.</p> <p>Soto led off the fourth with a homer to left-center off Touki Toussaint. Soto has a 13-game hitting streak. He drove in two and scored four runs. Adams drove in three.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Nationals: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right shoulder strain) has been shut down from throwing due to continued shoulder soreness. He was placed on the injured list on May 21. ... RHP James Bourque was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to clear a roster spot for Sanchez.</p> <p>2021 ALL-STAR GAME FOR ATLANTA</p> <p>Before the game, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the 2021 All-Star Game will be played at SunTrust Park. A group of former Braves All-Stars who gathered for the announcement included five Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, Phil Niekro, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Nationals: Following a day off Thursday, the Nationals will open a weekend series at Cincinnati on Friday when LHP Patrick Corbin (5-2, 2.85) is scheduled to face RHP Tyler Mahle (1-5, 4.15).</p> <p>Braves: The Braves, off Thursday, will remain home to open a three-game series against Detroit on Friday night. 