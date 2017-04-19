< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ryan, Darnold both sharp as Jets beat Falcons 22-10 By PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:16PM EDT data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424079534.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424079534");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424079534-249618668"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424079534-249618668" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/ryan-darnold-both-sharp-as-jets-beat-falcons-22-10">PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424079534" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Matt Ryan and Sam Darnold both appear ready for the regular season.</p><p>Ryan looked sharp in his preseason debut for the Atlanta Falcons, completing nine straight passes, and Darnold led New York on another scoring drive in the Jets' 22-10 victory Thursday night.</p><p>After sitting out the first two exhibition games, Ryan played most of the first half. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 118 yards, a performance that was even more impressive considering Brian Hill and Justin Hardy dropped back-to-back passes in the back of the end zone that should have been touchdowns, sparking boos from the meager crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.</p><p>The Jets (1-1) are certainly pleased with Darnold, who followed up a marvelous drive in the preseason opener by completing 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards. He guided New York on a 66-yard touchdown drive to start the game, capped by Ty Montgomery's 1-yard scoring run.</p><p>Le'Veon Bell sat out again for the Jets. He could make his New York debut next week.</p><p>Atlanta's backup quarterback, Matt Schaub, took over for Ryan and led the Falcons (0-3) on their lone touchdown drive to close out the first half. Running the two-minute offense to perfection, Schaub went 8 of 10 for 76 yards to set up Ito Smith's 4-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds remaining.</p><p>It was a tougher night for the kickers.</p><p>New York's Taylor Bertolet, who was signed last weekend after Chandler Catanzaro missed two extra points in the preseason opener and surprisingly retired, botched a pair of PATs to raise more concerns. Bertolet did connect on a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.</p><p>Giorgio Tavecchio, taking over in Atlanta after the release of longtime kicker Matt Bryant, missed a pair of 52-yard field goal attempts. One was deflected at the line, the other sailed wide left.</p><p>Atlanta's third-string quarterback, Matt Simms, had the ball knocked away for a fumble that led to New York's winning score. The Jets' fourth quarterback of the night, Luke Falk, connected with Deontay Burnett on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 11:38 remaining.</p><p>James Burgess finished off the Falcons by intercepting a pass from Simms and returning it 28 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes.</p><p>INJURY REPORT</p><p>Jets: It was a brutal night for New York. RT Brandon Shell was in uniform but didn't play because of an ailing knee, LB Avery Williamson was knocked out of the game late in the first half with a knee injury, and LB Jamey Mosley hurt a knee as well. The Jets already were missing CB Trumaine Johnson, who is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury that has created major concerns in the secondary.</p><p>Falcons: CB Damontae Kazee left the field on the Jets' opening possession with a rib injury. But Atlanta's most pressing concern appeared to be WR Russell Gage, who went down hard on his hip after letting a slightly underthrown pass from Ryan slip through his hands. 