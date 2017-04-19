< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425201075" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Rookie Haskins leads Redskins past fumbling Falcons, 19-7 fumbling Falcons, 19-7"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425201075.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425201075-249618668" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/rookie-haskins-leads-redskins-past-fumbling-falcons-19-7">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425201075" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Washington to three second-half scoring drives, including two set up by Atlanta's lost fumbles while attempting to field punts, and the Redskins took a 19-7 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday night.</p><p>Case Keenum played the first half at quarterback and lost a fumble which helped the Falcons lead 7-6 at halftime.</p><p>Haskins, the first-round draft pick from Ohio State, completed 7 of 13 passes for 74 yards in the second half. Colt McCoy, Washington's third contestant in the quarterback competition, is still recovering from a broken right leg suffered in 2018.</p><p>Washington running back Derrius Guice ran for 44 yards in his first game since a knee injury in the 2018 preseason ended his rookie season.</p><p>Keenum completed 9 of 14 passes for 101 yards but his lost fumble when sacked by Deadrin Senat set up a second-quarter touchdown for Atlanta. Takk McKinley recovered the fumble and ran 17 yards to the Washington 33. Ito Smith's 5-yard touchdown run gave the Falcons a 7-3 lead.</p><p>Atlanta's Matt Ryan played the full first half in his most extended playing time of the preseason and completed 9 of 14 pass for 74 yards. He was perfect in the first quarter, when he completed each of his eight passes for 60 yards.</p><p>Veteran backup Matt Schaub was held out as Danny Etling became the latest third-string quarterback to play in the preseason. Matt Simms was held out with an undisclosed injury. Simms was signed after Kurt Benkert was lost with a toe injury.</p><p>The Falcons signed Etling last week after he was released by New England. Etling's lack of familiarity with the Falcons playbook showed as he struggled to move the offense in the second half.</p><p>The Falcons suffered their 12th straight preseason loss since their previous win, on Sept. 1, 2016, against Jacksonville.</p><p>Specials teams mistakes helped extend the Falcons' losing streak. Rookies Marcus Green and Olamide Zaccheaus lost fumbles inside the Atlanta 20 when trying to field punts in the third quarter. Each turnover set up short Redskins scoring drives led by Haskins.</p><p>Green's lost fumble, recovered by Washington's Trop Apke, set up Samaje Perine's 3-yard scoring run for a 13-7 lead.</p><p>Zaccheaus couldn't catch Tress Way's next punt, and the recovery by Robert Davis set up Dustin Hopkins' 23-yard field goal. Hopkins also made field goals from 48, 29 and 40 yards.</p><p>Atlanta's Giorgio Tavecchio, who missed two 42-yard field goal attempts in last week's 22-10 loss to the New York Jets, was wide left on a 39-yarder in the first quarter.</p><p>INJURY REPORT</p><p>Redskins: TE Jordan Reed left the game in the second half with a possible concussion. TE Matt Flanagan (hand) was listed as questionable in the fourth quarter. ... CB Fabian Moreau (ankle) and LB Shaun Dion Hamilton (chest) did not play.</p><p>Falcons: TE Jaeden Graham (knee) was declared out in the second quarter. CB Taveze Calhoun was helped off the field and then carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a possible concussion. <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-expert-skye-estroff-gives-us-her-list-of-top-places-that-have-both-food-and-fun">Food expert Skye Estroff gives us her list of top places that have both food and fun</a></li>
<li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/how-to-make-ice-cream-with-chef-victoria-shore-from-recess">How to make ice cream with chef Victoria Shore from Recess</a></li>
<li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/protecting-your-child-from-online-dangers-with-lisa-good">Protecting your child from online dangers with Lisa Good</a></li>
<li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/david-oyelowo-talks-don-t-let-go-on-good-day-atlanta">David Oyelowo talks 'Don't Let Go' on Good Day Atlanta</a></li>
<li><a href="/web/waga/news/protecting-bees-butterflies-while-protecting-yourself-from-mosquitoes">Protecting bees, butterflies while protecting yourself from mosquitoes</a></li>
<li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/alpharetta-restaurants-team-up-for-labor-day-cookout">Alpharetta restaurants team up for Labor Day cookout</a></li> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Acuña delivers winning single, Braves beat Marlins again
By GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press
Posted Aug 22 2019 11:13PM EDT
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, finishing off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night.
Freddie Freeman hit a tying homer in the eighth and the Braves sent Miami to its 12th road loss in a row, the longest streak in the majors this year.
The NL East-leading Braves went 15-4 against the Marlins this year. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Week 1 - HIGH 5 Game of the Week: Central Gwinnett vs. South Gwinnett
By Kelly Price, HIGH 5 Sports
Posted Aug 22 2019 03:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 11:11PM EDT
There were still workers adjusting the lights at South Gwinnett's new football stadium when the Comets practiced this week.
The new turf is still kicking up a bit of sand, but the Comets are ready to really break in their new home Friday night against the rival Black Knights of Central Gwinnett.
"We've got a new stadium, new field, just new beginnings more than anything so that obviously leads to excitement and anticipation of what's to come," said South coach Steve Davenport. coach Steve Davenport.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash" title="Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash" data-articleId="425176831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash
By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Posted Aug 22 2019 01:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 08:59PM EDT
(FOX NEWS) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car just two weeks after surviving a harrowing airplane crash with his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter Isla.
The 44-year-old driver retired from full-time racing in 2017 due to health concerns caused by a series of concussions, but still competes in a few races each year.
Prior to the Aug. 15 crash landing in Elizabethton, Tenn., Earnhardt had already announced that he would compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Speedway on Aug. 31, and on Wednesday tweeted that he still plans to take part, despite suffering lower back pains. EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX NEWS) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car just two weeks after surviving a harrowing airplane crash with his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter Isla.</p><p>The 44-year-old driver retired from full-time racing in 2017 due to health concerns caused by a series of concussions, but still competes in a few races each year.</p><p>Prior to the Aug. 15 crash landing in Elizabethton, Tenn., Earnhardt had already announced that he would compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Speedway on Aug. 31, and on Wednesday tweeted that he still plans to take part, despite suffering lower back pains.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/10-survive-california-plane-crash-8-from-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CA PLANE CRASH ATL PASSENGERS 11P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>10 survive California plane crash; 8 from Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-talk-to-police-about-disturbing-confrontations-with-2-men"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P LITTLE 5 POINTS MEETING 11P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-responds-to-report-on-multiple-wrecks-along-glenwood-avenue"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GLENWOOD RD ACCIDENTS 11P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DeKalb County responds to report on multiple wrecks along Glenwood Avenue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clark-atlanta-student-shot-at-block-party-still-has-bullet-in-her-leg"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WOUNDED STUDENT TALKS 10P _WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> Most Recent https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="June&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x3a;&#x20;Atlanta&#x20;Braves&#x20;outfielder&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Acuna&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;heads&#x20;towards&#x20;first&#x20;base&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;eighth&#x20;inning&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;MLB&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Phillies&#x20;at&#x20;SunTrust&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Austin&#x20;McAfee&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Acuña delivers winning single, Braves beat Marlins again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/10-survive-california-plane-crash-8-from-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>10 survive California plane crash; 8 from Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-talk-to-police-about-disturbing-confrontations-with-2-men" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-responds-to-report-on-multiple-wrecks-along-glenwood-avenue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County responds to report on multiple wrecks along Glenwood Avenue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clark-atlanta-student-shot-at-block-party-still-has-bullet-in-her-leg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> 