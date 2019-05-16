< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals

Posted May 16 2019 11:29PM EDT

By GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley celebrates while rounding first base after hitting a fourth-inning home run during an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley finishes up a post-game interview after winning an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley (right) high fives manager Brian Snitker (left) after winning an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley gives a post-game interview after winning an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley celebrates while rounding first base after hitting a fourth-inning home run during an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley finishes up a post-game interview after winning an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley (right) high fives manager Brian Snitker (left) after winning an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee) Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley gives a post-game interview after winning an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

ATLANTA (AP) - Austin Riley went 3 for 4 and drove in a run, Julio Teheran pitched five-plus scoreless innings, and the Atlanta Braves won for the fifth time in six games with a 10-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Riley, who homered in his second major league at-bat Wednesday, doubled off the top of the wall in the second inning and singled in a run in the third. He scored twice.</p> <p>Teheran (3-4) allowed two hits - a bloop single by Yadier Molina to begin the fifth and a single by Paul Goldschmidt to begin the sixth - and drove in two runs with a sacrifice bunt in the second and a single in the third. Teheran, who has a 0.53 ERA over his last three starts, walked four and struck out four.</p> <p>Nick Markakis had an RBI double in the three-run third as Atlanta took a 5-0 lead.</p> <p>The Braves led 2-0 in the second. Markakis walked, advanced to third on Riley's double and crossed the plate on Brian McCann's sacrifice fly. Riley scored from third on Teheran's bunt.</p> <p>Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (3-4) gave up five runs, five hits and five walks with two strikeouts in four innings.</p> <p>Marcel Ozuna's 13th homer cut the lead to 5-1 in the sixth off Jacob Webb. Matt Carpenter homered off Touki Toussaint to make it 9-2 in the eighth.</p> <p>Atlanta went up 8-1 in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles by Freddie Freeman, Josh Donaldson and Markakis. Ronald Acuña Jr.'s RBI single in the seventh made it 9-1, and Freeman hit his eighth homer in the eighth.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>RHP Carlos Martinez will rejoin the Cardinals' bullpen this weekend at Texas after missing 44 games a right shoulder cuff strain. "You're talking about a legitimate weapon, a two-time All-Star who proved he could do the job out of the bullpen last year," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "You always want to be able to shorten games."</p> <p>STILL IN ROTATION</p> <p>Braves manager Brian Snitker said RHP Mike Foltynewicz will make his next start even though he's 0-3 with an 8.02 ERA in four starts. Foltynewicz, a first-time All-Star last year, threw a bullpen session Thursday as pitching coach Rick Kranitz and bullpen coach Marty Reed began adjusting his mechanics. "They identified some things on tape and saw some things that maybe can help him," Snitker said. Foltynewicz, whose season started late because of a right elbow bone spur, will face Milwaukee on Sunday.</p> <p>UMPIRE CHANGE</p> <p>Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left because of sickness before the top of the fifth and was replaced by first base umpire Jim Wolf. Crew chief Sam Holbrook stayed at third, and Dan Iassogna moved from second to first.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (4-3, 3.83 ERA) will make his 10th start when St. Louis begins a three-game series at Texas. In four career starts in the Rangers' ballpark, the former Texas hurler is 0-4 with a 13.73 ERA.</p> <p>Braves: LHP Max Fried (5-2, 3.25 ERA) will make his ninth start as Atlanta begins a three-game home series Friday against the Brewers. Swanson leads HR derby as Fried, Braves beat Brewers 12-8

By CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer

Posted May 17 2019 11:36PM EDT

Max Fried allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Dansby Swanson hit a drought-breaking, three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 Friday night in a matchup of second-place teams.

Swanson, Josh Donaldson and Tyler Flowers hit home runs off right-hander Corbin Burnes in a nine-run sixth inning. Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs.

Fried (6-2) had five strikeouts and walked two batters. The Braves led 12-0 before three relievers gave up eight runs in three innings. Opening ceremony to the Special Olympics of Georgia Summer Games

By FOX 5 Sports

Posted May 17 2019 10:35PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 11:20PM EDT

The torch is lit. Friday marked the start of the Special Olympics of Georgia Summer Games.

It's simply one of the sporting favorite events on the calendar every year.

FOX 5 Sports Director Ken Rodriguez was a popular man, returning as emcee of the opening ceremonies. 