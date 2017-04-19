< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story410871149" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410871149" data-article-version="1.0">Riley, Donaldson hit 3-run HRs as Braves beat Pirates 12-5</h1>
</header> as Braves beat Pirates 12-5"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410871149.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410871149");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410871149-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410871149-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/riley-donaldson-hit-3-run-hrs-as-braves-beat-pirates-12-5">WES CROSBY, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:43AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-410871149" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>PITTSBURGH (AP)</strong> - In his short time with the Atlanta Braves, Austin Riley has liked the way his teammates fight for wins. On Tuesday night, he had a big role in their latest victory.</p> <p>Riley and Josh Donaldson hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings, and the Braves rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-5.</p> <p>"It just shows the drive of the team," said the 22-year-old Riley, who made his major league debut May 15.. "You never know what's going to happen. It shows a lot about this team."</p> <p>Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer, his 15th, in a three-run ninth inning that sealed the Braves' third straight win.</p> <p>Riley sent a slider from Kyle Crick (2-2) over the wall in right field for his ninth home run of the season in the seventh, turning a 5-3 deficit into a one-run lead. Donaldson pushed the lead to 9-5 in the eighth with a 439-foot shot to left-center field for his eighth.</p> <p>"I just go out and try to execute my pitches," Crick said regarding Riley's homer. "Whatever happens, happens. In that particular 0-1 slider, I think I executed the pitch. Just a better piece of hitting."</p> <p>Before Donaldson's eighth-inning home run, Freeman hit his 300th major-league double to right field.</p> <p>"When you sit back and look at it, it just means I've been here a while," Freeman said. "I've had some success and it's pretty cool. It really is."</p> <p>Dan Winkler (2-1) had one strikeout in a scoreless sixth inning to get the win.</p> <p>Three Pirates errors partially contributed to five Braves runs. The three on Riley's home run came after left fielder Bryan Reynolds dropped a soft line drive from Nick Markakis with one out in the seventh.</p> <p>Ronald Acuña Jr. came home for the opening run of the game after stealing third when catcher Elias Diaz threw the ball into left field in the first. Riley cut Pittsburgh's lead to 5-3 in the sixth by scoring on a pinch-hit single from Matt Joyce after reaching on a gaffe by third baseman Kevin Newman.</p> <p>"I feel good about it," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I felt good once we got down that if we could just hold it, throw up some zeroes and give those guys a chance, they'd come back."</p> <p>Melky Cabrera had two hits and three RBIs, batting cleanup for Pittsburgh in place of Josh Bell. He hit a two-run homer to left, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the first and then added an RBI single that made it 5-2 with two outs in the second.</p> <p>"(Cabrera) watches a lot of video. He hunts pitches," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "If you look tonight, there are three times he fired first pitch, looking for pitches, he goes up and hunts and sometimes they throw what he's hunting. He doesn't miss it very often."</p> <p>Bell, the National League Player for the Month for May, was given the day off after playing the Pirates' first 58 games this season. He is batting .332 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI, but was 1 for 10 with six strikeouts in his past two games.</p> <p>Braves starter Max Fried gave up a season-high five runs and nine hits in four innings.</p> <p>Steven Brault allowed two runs and five hits in four innings for the Pirates.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Braves: C Tyler Flowers replaced Brian McCann behind the plate. Snitker said McCann was not injured and could catch the next three games. Flowers, a right-handed bat, entered the lineup to match up against the lefty-throwing Brault.</p> <p>Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco did not play after sitting to start Pittsburgh's 4-2 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday before pinch-hitting in the ninth inning. He has two hits and 11 strikeouts in his past 19 at bats.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Braves: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-4, 5.56) will take the mound for the second game of the three-game set. He went just one inning in his last outing, allowing eight runs and eight hits in a 14-4 loss to Washington last Wednesday.</p> <p>Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (3-6, 4.57) has lost six of his past eight decisions. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Braves pick Stockbridge High's Michael Harris" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Braves draft hometown pitcher, outfielder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Braves continued to make moves in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.</p><p>Congratulations all around for Michael Harris Tuesday as friends and family gathered for the big news.</p><p>He's listed as a 6-foot, 190-pound left-hand pitcher and outfielder who had already signed with Texas Tech, but that may be about to change for him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/get-to-know-group-f-these-are-the-teams-that-will-compete-alongside-the-us-in-the-womens-world-cup" title="Get to know Group F: These are the teams that will compete alongside the US in the Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Meet_the_teams_that_will_compete_alongsi_0_7352095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Meet_the_teams_that_will_compete_alongsi_0_7352095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Meet_the_teams_that_will_compete_alongsi_0_7352095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Meet_the_teams_that_will_compete_alongsi_0_7352095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/Meet_the_teams_that_will_compete_alongsi_0_7352095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Before the tournament starts, here’s everything you need to know about Group F. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Get to know Group F: These are the teams that will compete alongside the US in the Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bounce-here-bounce-there-and-blues-bruins-now-knotted-2-2" title="Bounce here, bounce there and Blues, Bruins now knotted 2-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bounce here, bounce there and Blues, Bruins now knotted 2-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOE HARRIS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It usually takes a lucky bounce here and there to win the Stanley Cup.</p><p>Game 4 of the final between the Bruins and the Blues had a whole lot of bounces - and not a lot of luck for goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jordan Binnington.</p><p>Whether it was nerves, fatigue or simply traffic in front, Rask and Binnington each gave up rebounds aplenty and both teams cashed in on the prime scoring chances Monday night. The Blues' Alex Pietrangelo pounded a slap shot that seemed to handcuff Rask and the juicy rebound left the puck in midair when Ryan O'Reilly swatted it into the net. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/riley-donaldson-hit-3-run-hrs-as-braves-beat-pirates-12-5" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Riley, Donaldson hit 3-run HRs as Braves beat Pirates 12-5</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grand-jury-records-on-mass-lynching-once-again-before-court-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GEORGIA%20UNSOLVED%20MASS%20LYNCHING%2010P_00.00.50.23_1559706325569.png_7352871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GEORGIA%20UNSOLVED%20MASS%20LYNCHING%2010P_00.00.50.23_1559706325569.png_7352871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GEORGIA%20UNSOLVED%20MASS%20LYNCHING%2010P_00.00.50.23_1559706325569.png_7352871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GEORGIA%20UNSOLVED%20MASS%20LYNCHING%2010P_00.00.50.23_1559706325569.png_7352871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GEORGIA%20UNSOLVED%20MASS%20LYNCHING%2010P_00.00.50.23_1559706325569.png_7352871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grand jury records on mass lynching once again before court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-department-graduation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Police Department graduation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/atlanta-braves-draft-hometown-pitcher" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20BRAVES%20DRAFT%20MICHAEL%20HARRIS_00.00.30.24_1559706878845.png_7352892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20BRAVES%20DRAFT%20MICHAEL%20HARRIS_00.00.30.24_1559706878845.png_7352892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20BRAVES%20DRAFT%20MICHAEL%20HARRIS_00.00.30.24_1559706878845.png_7352892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20BRAVES%20DRAFT%20MICHAEL%20HARRIS_00.00.30.24_1559706878845.png_7352892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20BRAVES%20DRAFT%20MICHAEL%20HARRIS_00.00.30.24_1559706878845.png_7352892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Braves draft hometown pitcher, outfielder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-wanted-in-74-year-old-man-s-murder-turns-himself-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20WALLACE%20CHAMBERS%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.00.26.23_1559340279971.png_7339090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20WALLACE%20CHAMBERS%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.00.26.23_1559340279971.png_7339090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20WALLACE%20CHAMBERS%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.00.26.23_1559340279971.png_7339090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20WALLACE%20CHAMBERS%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.00.26.23_1559340279971.png_7339090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20WALLACE%20CHAMBERS%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.00.26.23_1559340279971.png_7339090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man wanted in 74-year-old man's murder turns himself in</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 