href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/deputies-searching-for-missing-man-in-lake-lanier"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/LAKE%20LANIER%20SEARCH%20%20WAGABCME04_1.mpg_08.23.53.16_1561811619078.png_7456272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/deputies-searching-for-missing-man-in-lake-lanier">Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/narcotics-agents-find-heroin-processing-facility-at-cherokee-county-house"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/V%20CHEROKEE%20DRUG%20RAID%2010P%20_00.00.17.17_1561777954259.png_7456161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Narcotics agents find heroin processing facility at Cherokee County house"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/narcotics-agents-find-heroin-processing-facility-at-cherokee-county-house">Narcotics agents find heroin processing facility at Cherokee County house</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/fire-officials-investigate-deadly-house-fire-in-habersham-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Habersham_County_fatal_fire_0_7456142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fire officials investigate deadly house fire in Habersham County, victim identified"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/fire-officials-investigate-deadly-house-fire-in-habersham-county">Fire officials investigate deadly house fire in Habersham County, victim identified</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/deputies-warn-of-vicious-dogs-in-pickens-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Pickens_County_warns_about_vicious_dogs_0_7456147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deputies warn of vicious dogs in Pickens County"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/deputies-warn-of-vicious-dogs-in-pickens-county">Deputies warn of vicious dogs in Pickens County</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/deputies-searching-for-missing-man-in-lake-lanier">Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/narcotics-agents-find-heroin-processing-facility-at-cherokee-county-house">Narcotics agents find heroin processing facility at Cherokee County house</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/fire-officials-investigate-deadly-house-fire-in-habersham-county">Fire officials investigate deadly house fire in Habersham County, victim identified</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/deputies-warn-of-vicious-dogs-in-pickens-county">Deputies warn of vicious dogs in Pickens County</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/former-nfl-player-speaks-out-after-officer-indicted-in-violent-arrest">Former NFL player speaks out after officer indicted in violent arrest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/dfcs-discusses-future-for-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods">DFCS discusses future for 'Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> Riley caps rally as Braves spoil Mets' big day with 5-4 win
By JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 29 2019 09:41PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 10:59PM EDT with 5-4 win" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/riley-caps-rally-as-braves-spoil-mets-big-day-with-5-4-win" addthis:title="Riley caps rally as Braves spoil Mets' big day with 5-4 win"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415499110.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415499110");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415499110-415505860"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Austin McAfee)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Austin McAfee)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415499110-415505860" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/riley2_1561863551661_7457570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Austin McAfee)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Austin McAfee)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/riley-caps-rally-as-braves-spoil-mets-big-day-with-5-4-win">JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415499110" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Austin Riley watched from the on-deck circle as Nick Markakis drove Seth Lugo's fastball for a tying homer. The Braves rookie had a hunch what might come next.</p><p>"I took a little chance and sat slider there," he said. "And got it."</p><p>Markakis and Riley hit consecutive solo homers to give Atlanta the lead in the eighth inning, and the Braves spoiled the New York Mets' feel-good Saturday by rallying for a 5-4 win.</p><p>Braves closer Luke Jackson stranded runners at second and third for his 13th save, handing New York its seventh straight loss.</p><p>The 1969 World Series champion Mets were honored on the field before the game, and then former independent ball pitcher Chris Mazza found himself in line for the victory after a sharp major league debut.</p><p>The back-to-back homers ruined that. Markakis, who entered when second baseman Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch and left the game, homered off a struggling Lugo (3-2) to tie it at 4. Riley crushed a soaring shot on the next pitch to put Atlanta ahead. It was the 22-year-old's 14th homer of the season and second in two nights.</p><p>"He's a student of the game," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He doesn't panic. He stays with his approach. He's a very mature kid for his age."</p><p>Sean Newcomb (2-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Jackson worked around an error by first baseman Freddie Freeman and a walk, ending it by striking out Dominic Smith on three pitches.</p><p>"I saw a little fire there after he got in trouble," Snitker said.</p><p>New York has dropped 13 of 17, and the club is a season-worst 10 games under .500. The bullpen has blown a major league-most 21 saves in 39 opportunities, and Lugo has squandered a lead in his last three appearances.</p><p>"We're out there confident," Lugo said. "I was out there confident today. I made a lot of good pitches. I made two bad pitches."</p><p>Ronald Acuña Jr. and Dansby Swanson each had three hits for NL East-leading Atlanta, which improved to 50-34, the fastest the franchise has gotten to 50 wins since 2003.</p><p>Mazza replaced starter Steven Matz in the third after a 70-minute rain delay and pitched four innings of one-run ball. That allowed the Mets to rally behind Smith's solo homer, Jeff McNeil's two RBI doubles and Robinson Canó's tiebreaking single.</p><p>Canó was booed after a strikeout in the second but had his second straight multihit game.</p><p>Mazza entered and allowed a single to Acuña, and Swanson promptly scored him with a double, but the 29-year-old right-hander settled in after that. He struck out two and permitted five hits and no walks, letting out a big yell after fanning Tyler Flowers to end the sixth.</p><p>Mazza, a relative of Yankees great Joe DiMaggio, was in his eighth minor league season before being called up. He pitched in the independent Atlantic League and Pacific Association last season. His parents were in the stands cheering Saturday.</p><p>"For it to finally get here was amazing," Mazza said. "It was a dream come true."</p><p>SEEING GREEN</p><p>Markakis homered on a 3-0 pitch for the first time in his 14 big league seasons. He only had two previous hits on that count, mostly because he rarely swings.</p><p>"The scoreboard dictates everything," he said. "3-0, I'm just waiting for the green light down there from my third base coach."</p><p>FETE THE METS</p><p>Fifteen members of the Miracle Mets paraded down Seaver Way in classic cars, received keys to New York City from Mayor Bill de Blasio and told the same stories for what felt like the millionth time.</p><p>"This will be a million and one," joked outfielder Cleon Jones.</p><p>The loudest cheers came for the family of ace Tom Seaver, who had the street outside the stadium renamed in his honor Thursday and will get a statue outside the stadium. The 74-year-old Seaver has dementia and could not attend.</p><p>"The thing that hurts the most is that he wasn't there," said catcher Jerry Grote, choking back tears when asked about his ex-battery mate.</p><p>INJURED UMP</p><p>Plate umpire Bill Welke left after being struck in the mask by a foul ball. Welke was hit in the fifth inning and exited after the sixth. Second base umpire Roberto Ortiz moved behind the plate, and the crew continued the game with three umpires.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Braves: Albies was pulled in the sixth after being hit by a pitch on the inside of his left elbow. He was visited by a trainer and remained in the game to run the bases, but was replaced on defense for the bottom of the inning. Snitker said Albies was hit in the funny bone and might need a day off, but he wasn't concerned about a long-term absence.</p><p>Mets: RHP Jeurys Familia (shoulder) came out of Friday night's rehab appearance with Class A Brooklyn feeling well. The team is considering whether to give him another tuneup. ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meram nets pair, Atlanta United tops Impact 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Justin Meram scored his first two goals for Atlanta United, netting the winner in the 83rd minute, in a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.</p><p>Meram, who was acquired in a trade with Columbus in early May, was a step off the line when Brek Shea put a touch along the end line on a loose ball that ended on Meram's foot. The play started as a corner kick and a header sent the ball toward the goal, where a sliding Shea got his foot on it.</p><p>Meram got his 40th career goal in the 35th minute when he bent a rocket from outside the box into the far top corner. Atlanta (9-6-2) is 9-3-0 when scoring first.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/soroka-riley-lead-braves-past-degrom-and-skidding-mets-6-2" title="Soroka, Riley lead Braves past deGrom and skidding Mets, 6-2" data-articleId="415383060" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Soroka, Riley lead Braves past deGrom and skidding Mets, 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Streaking rookie Mike Soroka outpitched Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and the Atlanta Braves got a two-run homer from fellow youngster Austin Riley in a 6-2 victory Friday night over the plummeting New York Mets.</p><p>Rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit his 28th home run for the Mets, who lost their sixth straight and fell a season-worst nine games under .500 at 37-46. New York returned home after blowing multiple-run leads in five consecutive defeats on a dreadful 3-8 road trip, but fared no better while getting booed by its own fans at Citi Field.</p><p>Johan Camargo hit a three-run double off reliever Robert Gsellman to make it 6-2 in the eighth inning, the latest redundant flop for a failing Mets bullpen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1" title="USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1" data-articleId="415317034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Team_USA_heads_off_to_Women_s_World_Cup__0_7455193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Team_USA_heads_off_to_Women_s_World_Cup__0_7455193_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Team_USA_heads_off_to_Women_s_World_Cup__0_7455193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Team_USA_heads_off_to_Women_s_World_Cup__0_7455193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Team_USA_heads_off_to_Women_s_World_Cup__0_7455193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. women's soccer team is heading off to the semifinals against England after beating host team France 2-1 during the quarterfinals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup '_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'feed-story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415499110'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + 