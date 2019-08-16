< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rheinhardt University Eagles ranked No. 10 in NAIA Football Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll Rheinhardt University Eagles ranked No. 10 in NAIA Football Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/rheinhardt-university-eagles-ranked-no-10-in-naia-football-coaches-preseason-top-25-poll" addthis:title="Rheinhardt University Eagles ranked No. 10 in NAIA Football Coaches Preseason  Top 25 Poll"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424157826.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424157826");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424157826-424176844"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424157826-424176844" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/football%20on%20turf_1565983665997.jpg_7597914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By Ken Rodriguez, Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Cal Callaway, FOX 5 Sports Posted Aug 16 2019 01:05PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 02:00PM EDT The 2019 NAIA Football Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll has the program ranked 10th.</p><p>Their season kicks off August 24 against Webber International. On September 28, the Eagles battle the Kennesaw State University Owls. KSU has come in at No. 10 in the NCAA FCS STATS Preseason Top 25 Poll.</p><p>Five other Mid-South Conference teams made the Top 25. Two additional squads received votes. Here's the rest of the 2019 NAIA Football Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll. Mid-South Conference teams are highlighted.</p><p> </p><table style="background-color: transparent; border-collapse: collapse; border-spacing: 0px 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-family: Tahoma,Verdana; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> <tbody style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">1</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Morningside (Iowa) </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">2</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Benedictine (Kan.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">3</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Saint Francis (Ind.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">4</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Kansas Wesleyan</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">5</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Saint Xavier (Ill.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">6</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Concordia (Mich.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">7</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Marian (Ind.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">8</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Baker (Kan.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">9</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Dickinson St. (N.D.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>10</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>Reinhardt (Ga.)</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">11</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Northwestern (Iowa)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">12</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Grand View (Iowa)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>13</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">14</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Langston (Okla.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">15</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">College of Idaho</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>16</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>Bethel (Tenn.)</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>17</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>Cumberlands (Ky.)</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">18</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Evangel (Mo.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>19</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>Southeastern (Fla.)</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">20</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Southern Oregon</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>21</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"><strong>Georgetown (Ky.)</strong></td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">22</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Ottawa (Kan.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">23</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Rocky Mountain (Mont.)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">24</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Dordt (Iowa)</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">25</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;">Montana Western</td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> <tr style="box-sizing: border-box;"> <td style="box-sizing: border-box; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px;"> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p style="background-color: transparent; box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-family: Tahoma,Verdana; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> </p><p style="background-color: transparent; box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-family: Tahoma,Verdana; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> </p><p style="background-color: transparent; box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-family: Tahoma,Verdana; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/atlanta-braves-to-extend-netting-to-foul-poles" title="Atlanta Braves to extend netting to foul poles" data-articleId="424700996" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Atlanta_Braves_to_extend_netting_0_7604038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Atlanta_Braves_to_extend_netting_0_7604038_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Atlanta_Braves_to_extend_netting_0_7604038_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Atlanta_Braves_to_extend_netting_0_7604038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Atlanta_Braves_to_extend_netting_0_7604038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta Braves to extend netting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Braves to extend netting to foul poles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 08:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Braves have announced they plan to extend the netting at SunTrust Park for fan safety.</p><p>The new netting will extend to the foul poles, the Braves announced on Twitter Monday.</p><p>The team says, barring any complications, the project should be done by the end of September.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-claims-speedy-of-billy-hamilton-off-waivers-1" title="Braves claims speedy OF Billy Hamilton off waivers" data-articleId="424669169" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves claims speedy OF Billy Hamilton off waivers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 12:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Braves have claimed outfielder Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Kansas City Royals to bolster their injury-plagued roster.</p><p>The 28-year-old Hamilton is a five-time Gold Glove finalist and switch-hitter who gives Atlanta some defensive options and speed off the bench. He played in 93 games for the Royals, hitting .211 with 18 stolen bases.</p><p>Hamilton spent six years with the Reds before signing with Kansas City as a free agent for this season. He is a career .242 hitter with 295 stolen bases, including four straight seasons with more than 50 steals in Cincinnati.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-breaks-silence-following-plane-crash" title="Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks silence following plane crash" data-articleId="424651728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__issues_first_statemen_0_7602945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues first statement since plane crash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks silence following plane crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dale Earnhardt Jr. has broken his silence after he and his family were involved in a plane crash last week in Tennessee.</p><p>The retired NASCAR driver tweeted out a statement Monday thanking first responders and all those who have reached out in support.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-carjacking-suspect-also-connected-to-home-invasion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/V%20HILLANDALE%20DR%20SHOOTING%2012P_00.00.02.18_1566325124777.png_7604823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V HILLANDALE DR SHOOTING 12P_00.00.02.18_1566325124777.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Carjacking suspect also connected to home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-thieves-steal-cookies-mail-at-gwinnett-county-apartments"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/V%20MAIL%20AND%20COOKIE%20THEFTS%205P%20_00.00.10.08_1566324897393.png_7604820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V MAIL AND COOKIE THEFTS 5P _00.00.10.08_1566324897393.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Thieves steal cookies, mail at Gwinnett County apartments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/food-blogger-erica-key-gives-her-take-on-the-best-brunch-locations-in-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/_Eating_with_Erica__August_15_0_7594557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Eating_with_Erica__August_15_0_20190815161303"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Food blogger Erica Key gives her take on the best brunch locations in Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-weighs-in-on-jamie-foxx-s-new-romance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Rolling_Out_s_Christal_Jordan_on_Jamie_F_0_7604519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rolling_Out_s_Christal_Jordan_on_Jamie_F_0_20190820160814"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan weighs in on Jamie Foxx's new romance</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light 