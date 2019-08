- Coaching peers are predicting big things for the Rheinhardt University Eagles football team. The 2019 NAIA Football Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll has the program ranked 10th.

Their season kicks off August 24 against Webber International. On September 28, the Eagles battle the Kennesaw State University Owls. KSU has come in at No. 10 in the NCAA FCS STATS Preseason Top 25 Poll.

Five other Mid-South Conference teams made the Top 25. Two additional squads received votes. Here's the rest of the 2019 NAIA Football Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll. Mid-South Conference teams are highlighted.

1 Morningside (Iowa) 2 Benedictine (Kan.) 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) 4 Kansas Wesleyan 5 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 6 Concordia (Mich.) 7 Marian (Ind.) 8 Baker (Kan.) 9 Dickinson St. (N.D.) 10 Reinhardt (Ga.) 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 12 Grand View (Iowa) 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 14 Langston (Okla.) 15 College of Idaho 16 Bethel (Tenn.) 17 Cumberlands (Ky.) 18 Evangel (Mo.) 19 Southeastern (Fla.) 20 Southern Oregon 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 22 Ottawa (Kan.) 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 24 Dordt (Iowa) 25 Montana Western

Others Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) , Cumberland (Tenn.) , William Penn (Iowa) , Eastern Oregon, Montana Tech , Ottawa (Ariz.) , Arizona Christian , Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) , Ave Maria (Fla.)