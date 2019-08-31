< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426506317" data-article-version="1.0">Report: Falcons agree to terms with veteran kicker Matt Bryant</h1>
</header> TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Matt Bryant #3 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks a 37-yard winning field goal as time expired against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426506317-426506414" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Matt Bryant #3 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks a 37-yard winning field goal as time expired against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.&nbsp;(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Matt Bryant #3 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks a 37-yard winning field goal as time expired against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:chantz.martin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/report-falcons-agree-to-terms-with-veteran-kicker-matt-bryant">Chantz Martin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/report-falcons-agree-to-terms-with-veteran-kicker-matt-bryant">FOX 5 Sports </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Veteran kicker, Matt Bryant is coming out of retirement and returning to the Atlanta Falcons, after he reportedly agreed to terms Saturday. </p><p>The Falcons brought Bryant in for a workout on Friday, after Giorgio Tavecchio struggled during the preseason.</p><p>Prior to the final preseason game Thursday against Jacksonville, Tavecchio was 4 of 8 on field goal attempts and struggled with long distance kicks.</p><p>The Falcons decided to bring in former University of Georgia kicker, Blair Walsh, to compete for the kicker job. Walsh kicked in the second half of the preseason game against Jacksonville. He finished the night with one made kick and had one kicked blocked. Meanwhile, Tavecchio was 0 for 1 for the night, missing a 53 yard attempt.</p><p>The team likely felt comfortable with Tavecchio heading into the 2019 season because he was perfect on five field-goal attempts and eight extra points while filling in for the injured Bryant in 2018.</p><p>The Falcons released the 44-year-old Bryant who handled kicks the last 10 seasons. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler Skaggs&nbsp;| Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New details have been released on the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. </p><p>An autopsy report shows that Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. </p><p>The cause of death has been listed as intoxication of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone with ‘terminal aspiration’ meaning he vomited at some point.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/etienne-s-3-tds-lead-no-1-clemson-past-georgia-tech-52-14" title="Etienne's 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14" data-articleId="426301543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-1171019727_1567136941928_7626276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-1171019727_1567136941928_7626276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-1171019727_1567136941928_7626276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-1171019727_1567136941928_7626276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-1171019727_1567136941928_7626276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 29: Running back Travis Etienne #9 of the Clemson Tigers rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Tigers&#39; football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Etienne's 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, and No. 1 Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for its 16th straight victory.</p><p>On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who shone brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.</p><p>It was not the flashy return that most of college football expected out of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four picks all last year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/101-year-old-golfer-has-played-nearly-10-000-rounds-of-the-game-i-hate-to-sit-" title="101-year-old golfer has played nearly 10,000 rounds of the game: 'I hate to sit'" data-articleId="426373108" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="He&rsquo;s lived through 18 presidents, fought in WW II, and has been retired for nearly 40 years. &nbsp;His name is Carroll Dwight Madsen, but his many friends call him C.D.&nbsp; And&nbsp;at 101 years old, he&rsquo;s still got quite the golf game.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>101-year-old golfer has played nearly 10,000 rounds of the game: 'I hate to sit'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Frank Mallicoat, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He's lived through 18 presidents, fought in WW II, and has been retired for nearly 40 years.</p><p>And at 101 years old, Carroll Dwight "CD" Madsen has still got quite the golf game.</p><p>"It just feels wonderful because you know older people get in the habit of sitting," he said. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)" title="1171183897_1567210080239-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/report-falcons-agree-to-terms-with-veteran-kicker-matt-bryant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-1088232750_1567268059093_7628746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TAMPA&#x2c;&#x20;FLORIDA&#x20;-&#x20;DECEMBER&#x20;30&#x3a;&#x20;Matt&#x20;Bryant&#x20;&#x23;3&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Atlanta&#x20;Falcons&#x20;kicks&#x20;a&#x20;37-yard&#x20;winning&#x20;field&#x20;goal&#x20;as&#x20;time&#x20;expired&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Buccaneers&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Julio&#x20;Aguilar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Report: Falcons agree to terms with veteran kicker Matt Bryant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-saturday-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas en route to Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-sports/vote-for-game-of-the-week-and-team-of-the-week-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/TEAM%20OF%20THE%20WEEK%20VOTE_1567227321211.jpg_7628450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/TEAM%20OF%20THE%20WEEK%20VOTE_1567227321211.jpg_7628450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/TEAM%20OF%20THE%20WEEK%20VOTE_1567227321211.jpg_7628450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/TEAM%20OF%20THE%20WEEK%20VOTE_1567227321211.jpg_7628450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/31/TEAM%20OF%20THE%20WEEK%20VOTE_1567227321211.jpg_7628450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vote for Game of the Week and Team of the Week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-sports/high-5-highlights-week-2-in-review" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/Elca_and_Pace_Academy_0_7628334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/Elca_and_Pace_Academy_0_7628334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/Elca_and_Pace_Academy_0_7628334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/Elca_and_Pace_Academy_0_7628334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/Elca_and_Pace_Academy_0_7628334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 2 in review</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fema-watching-the-waffle-house-index-as-dorian-approaches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/FEMA_watching_the__Waffle_House_Index__a_0_7628330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/FEMA_watching_the__Waffle_House_Index__a_0_7628330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/FEMA_watching_the__Waffle_House_Index__a_0_7628330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/FEMA_watching_the__Waffle_House_Index__a_0_7628330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/FEMA_watching_the__Waffle_House_Index__a_0_7628330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FEMA watching the "Waffle House Index" as Dorian approaches</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 