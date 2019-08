- Veteran kicker, Matt Bryant is coming out of retirement and returning to the Atlanta Falcons, after he reportedly agreed to terms Saturday.

The Falcons brought Bryant in for a workout on Friday, after Giorgio Tavecchio struggled during the preseason.

Prior to the final preseason game Thursday against Jacksonville, Tavecchio was 4 of 8 on field goal attempts and struggled with long distance kicks.

The Falcons decided to bring in former University of Georgia kicker, Blair Walsh, to compete for the kicker job. Walsh kicked in the second half of the preseason game against Jacksonville. He finished the night with one made kick and had one kicked blocked. Meanwhile, Tavecchio was 0 for 1 for the night, missing a 53 yard attempt.

The team likely felt comfortable with Tavecchio heading into the 2019 season because he was perfect on five field-goal attempts and eight extra points while filling in for the injured Bryant in 2018.

The Falcons released the 44-year-old Bryant who handled kicks the last 10 seasons. The team said the move was made in order to cut certain costs against the salary cap.

Bryant returns to Atlanta as the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 1,122 points.

The financial terms of the contract were not immediately made available.