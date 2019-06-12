< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story412350420" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412350420" data-article-version="1.0">Offseason preparation key to Ryan's longevity</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-412350420" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Offseason preparation key to Ryan's longevity&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/offseason-preparation-key-to-ryan-s-longevity" data-title="Offseason preparation key to Ryan's longevity" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/offseason-preparation-key-to-ryan-s-longevity" addthis:title="Offseason preparation key to Ryan's longevity">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412350420.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412350420-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412350420-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_1_1560380233831_7390341_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412350420-0">
<img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>
<figcaption>
Matt Ryan enters 12th season with Falcons
</figcaption> style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_1_1560380233831_7390341_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412350420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ryan_1_1560380233831.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_still_1560380274726_7390342_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412350420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ryan_still_1560380274726.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412350420-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section <figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_1_1560380233831_7390341_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Matt Ryan enters 12th season with Falcons" title="ryan_1_1560380233831.png"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Matt Ryan enters 12th season with Falcons</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_still_1560380274726_7390342_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Matt Ryan does flexibility drills before Falcons minicamp" title="ryan_still_1560380274726.png"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Matt Ryan does flexibility drills before Falcons minicamp</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_1_1560380233831_7390341_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Matt Ryan enters 12th season with Falcons" title="ryan_1_1560380233831.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_still_1560380274726_7390342_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Matt Ryan does flexibility drills before Falcons minicamp" title="ryan_still_1560380274726.png"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/offseason-preparation-key-to-ryan-s-longevity" data-title="Offseason preparation key to Ryan's longevity" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/offseason-preparation-key-to-ryan-s-longevity" addthis:title="Offseason preparation key to Ryan's longevity" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/offseason-preparation-key-to-ryan-s-longevity";var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/offseason-preparation-key-to-ryan-s-longevity">Luke Gamble </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> In fact, Ryan has increased his workload as he's aged.</p> <p>“It hasn’t gotten easier,” Ryan said. “As you get up further into your career you’ve got to adapt and change the way that you do it. I probably feel better than I’ve ever felt, because I’ve figured out what works best for me at this point in my life.”</p> <p>The hard work in the offseason is paying dividends thus far for the Falcons’ leader. He said that he is able to practice as much as he wants, which is more than he has ever practiced in his career.</p> <p>Ryan focuses on not just the physical improvements through conditioning and training, but also his approach to the game. Every offseason he assesses where his mental preparation is, as well as his on-the-field training, to figure out where he can improve.</p> <p>“Specifically, it’s about maintaining strength, flexibility and making sure that my body is ready to play at a high level for the season,” Ryan said. “That’s kind of been my focus.”</p> <p>The 34-year old quarterback has made strides every offseason, but Dan Quinn said he saw the biggest improvement before the Falcons’ Super Bowl run in 2016.</p> <p>“I think for any player what’s the hardest thing is when you’re already working at a really good level how do you take it to the next one,” Quinn said. “I really admire how he captured that.”</p> <p>Ryan plans to hold his fourth annual passing camp with other Falcons’ players in the coming weeks. He credits the camp as a way to work one-on-one with players in a way he might not be able to during a normal practice.</p> <p> </p> <p>Quinn does not have a say in Ryan’s offseason camp, but he knows the team’s leader will have everyone ready when they return for training camp in July.</p> <p> </p> <p>“The readiness that he brings out to the practice field, the standard that he sets for him and his teammates, is a really strong one,” Quinn said.</p> <p> </p> <p>Ryan and his teammates will bring that standard back to the practice field for minicamp one last time tomorrow before having a break in their offseason routine.</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story412350420 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading </article> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 