No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17 No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17  b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427079620");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427079620-427079626"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427079620-427079626" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images By GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 03 2019 10:15AM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 10:16AM EDT "We still won the game, and we have some good things to take away."</p><p>Starting good was important to the Irish in their first game since a 30-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson last December in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Besides wanting to put that defeat behind them and mounting another national championship run, Kelly was interested to see how his team replaced key players in many phases, especially on defense.</p><p>Their answer to Louisville's challenge might have been the most impressive part.</p><p>Notre Dame trailed 14-7 in the first before Jones' score tied it, and Book followed with an 11-yard score just before halftime.</p><p>Book's TD came after a bizarre sequence featuring three consecutive fumbles between the teams, the last of which Notre Dame recovered at Louisville's 20. The Irish forced five fumbles overall and recovered three.</p><p>"We just had to focus on some smaller details," said Book, who rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries. "They were there. Just had to execute what was called. We trust the coaches to put in the right decision and we just had to execute it. All 11 guys."</p><p>Book hit Tommy Tremble with a 26-yard TD pass midway through the third for a 28-14 lead. He finished 14 of 23 passing for 193 yards. Smith rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 1 yards and totaled 24 on eight carries.</p><p>Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 17 yards in the first quarter, but the Cardinals struggled after that and managed only Blanton Creque's 46-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter.</p><p>Louisville freshman Javian Hawkins rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries.</p><p>Playing before a record home crowd of 58,187, the Cardinals were outgained 425-383.</p><p>Satterfield nonetheless found bright spots in the Cardinals' performance against Notre Dame, a storied program coming off a quest for a national championship.</p><p>"I was extremely proud of the way our guys played," he said. "The fight, the energy they had was awesome to see. The one thing coming into this game that we didn't know about was when they faced adversity, how were they going to react to it. And they did a great job."</p><p>KICK STARTERS</p><p>Notre Dame freshman punter Jay Bramblett averaged 39.3 yards on six kicks, with a long of 46 and two inside the 20. Junior placekicker Jonathan Doerer made all five extra points and averaged 61.8 yards on six kickoffs. Both were taking over for record-setters in Tyler Newsome and career scoring leader Justin Yoon, respectively.</p><p>ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT</p><p>Pass started his second consecutive opener for Louisville and contributed with his feet and arm. He rushed 16 times for 67 and both scores while completing 12 of 27 passes for 134 yards. There were also three lost fumbles, one of which Notre Dame converted into the go-ahead score.</p><p>"I did alright, but we didn't win," he said. "I didn't do enough to help us win. We just have to go back to work and get better."</p><p>POLL IMPLICATIONS</p><p>The Irish struggled, but should remain in the Top 10.</p><p>THE TAKEAWAY</p><p>Notre Dame: The defense initially looked shaky before adjusting to keep Louisville out of the end zone after the first quarter. Four sacks highlighted that performance, along with the fumble recoveries that stopped drives and momentum. Book's feet helped set the offensive tone as the Irish rushed for 232 yards. He then threw the key touchdown for a cushion they never lost.</p><p>Louisville: The Scott Satterfield Era got off to an exciting start as the Cardinals showed more energy and execution on both sides of the ball than during a 2-10 season in grabbing an early lead. They have more work ahead after failing to sustain the effort, struggling to move the ball and coughing it up five times. They did outrush the Irish by 19 yards, though.</p><p>___</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Notre Dame hosts New Mexico on Sept. 14.</p><p>Louisville hosts FCS Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.</p><p>___</p><p>More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Camargo, Donaldson hit HRs as Braves beat Blue Jays 6-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With Bobby Cox in the house, the Atlanta Braves found instant extra motivation.</p><p>Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as the Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Monday.</p><p>The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/braves-offer-free-tickets-to-fans-displaced-by-hurricane-dorian" title="Braves offer free tickets to fans displaced by Hurricane Dorian" data-articleId="426910377" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Braves%20Dorian_1567453029577.jpg_7631992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Braves%20Dorian_1567453029577.jpg_7631992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Braves%20Dorian_1567453029577.jpg_7631992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Braves%20Dorian_1567453029577.jpg_7631992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Braves%20Dorian_1567453029577.jpg_7631992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves offer free tickets to fans displaced by Hurricane Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cal Callaway</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a tough week when people are being ordered to leave their homes because of the threat of a hurricane, the Atlanta Braves have offered something to give them a few hours of enjoyment.</p><p>The Braves extended an invitation Monday to anyone who has evacuated to Atlanta due to mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian to be their guests for 1 of 2 games this week.</p><p>The Braves will offer complimentary tickets to all residents of coastal Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina who have been displaced due to mandatory evacuations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-skipper-returns-to-the-ballpark" title="'The Skipper' returns to the ballpark" data-articleId="426905037" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Bobby%204%20090219_1567450545683.jfif_7632005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Bobby%204%20090219_1567450545683.jfif_7632005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Bobby%204%20090219_1567450545683.jfif_7632005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Bobby%204%20090219_1567450545683.jfif_7632005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Bobby%204%20090219_1567450545683.jfif_7632005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'The Skipper' returns to the ballpark</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Months after suffering a major stroke, the longtime Hall of Fame manager of the Atlanta Braves is back where he belongs.</p><p>Bobby Cox returned to Sun Trust Park Monday afternoon to watch the National League East-leading Braves host the Toronto Blue Jays.</p><p>With his wife Pam and other family members at his side, Cox had a seat inside the team’s official suite.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script Featured Videos url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/V%20BABY%20LEFT%20ON%20PORCH%205A_WAGA670a_146.mxf_00.00.15.13_1567513822533.png_7634505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V BABY LEFT ON PORCH 5A_WAGA670a_146.mxf_00.00.15.13_1567513822533.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Newborn girl abandoned on door step</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/concerns-in-metro-atlanta-about-dorian-s-impact-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_20190903050434"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Concerns in metro Atlanta about Dorian's impact in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/dorian-isnt-moving-because-the-upper-atmosphere-is-too"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Residents watch as watch the heavy surf during a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the U.S. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="dorian_1567469996073-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian isn't moving because the upper atmosphere is too calm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/arrests%20made%20in%2010%20month%20old%27s%20death_1567525364617.jpg_7634699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/arrests%20made%20in%2010%20month%20old%27s%20death_1567525364617.jpg_7634699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/arrests%20made%20in%2010%20month%20old%27s%20death_1567525364617.jpg_7634699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/arrests%20made%20in%2010%20month%20old%27s%20death_1567525364617.jpg_7634699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Mother, boyfriend charged in 10-month-old boy's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cracking-down-on-crime-in-coweta-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cracking down on crime in Coweta County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/harry-potter-removed-from-tennessee-catholic-school-library" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1091610212_1567520341336_7634446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1091610212_1567520341336_7634446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1091610212_1567520341336_7634446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1091610212_1567520341336_7634446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1091610212_1567520341336_7634446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x20;-&#x20;JUNE&#x20;19&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;collection&#x20;of&#x20;Harry&#x20;Potter&#x20;books&#x20;are&#x20;pictured&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;home&#x20;of&#x20;Caitlin&#x20;Moore&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sarah&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Voisin&#x2f;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harry Potter removed from Tennessee Catholic school library</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/no-9-notre-dame-pulls-away-from-louisville-35-17" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/GettyImages-1171873696_1567520184727_7634443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Robbins&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/local-news/fema-certified-doberman-sent-to-florida-to-help-rescue-people-trapped-by-hurricane-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Diane&#x20;Linstrom" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FEMA-certified Doberman sent to Florida to help rescue people trapped by Hurricane Dorian</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427079620'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 