<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story413757324" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413757324" data-article-version="1.0">NBA draft begins Thursday, Hawks look to add to young core</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/nba-draft-begins-thursday-hawks-look-to-add-to-young-core">FOX 5 Sports </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Hawks look to add to young core"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413757324.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413757324");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413757324-249618656"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413757324-249618656" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/nba-draft-begins-thursday-hawks-look-to-add-to-young-core">FOX 5 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413757324" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The NBA draft starts on Thursday. </p><p>The Hawks are hosting a free party Thursday night at State Farm Arena. It starts at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins. Fans can watch the draft on the big screen at the event. </p><p>The Hawks are poised to take another big step forward in their massive rebuilding job. With a pair of picks in the top 10 - or perhaps a single selection that's higher than what they have now, should they work out a trade - the Hawks can add to a pair of gems from the last two drafts, Trae Young and John Collins.</p><p>In all, the Hawks have five picks in the two-round draft, including No. 17 as part of a reported deal that will send Taurean Prince to the Brooklyn Nets.</p><p>"Will we try to be active?" general manager Travis Schlenk said. "Sure."</p><p>After finishing with the league's fifth-worst record (29-53), the Hawks were hopeful of moving up in the lottery - perhaps even all the way to the No. 1 spot, where they could've grabbed Zion Williamson.</p><p>But New Orleans defied the odds by claiming the top position, while the Hawks actually tumbled three spots below where they finished to No. 8. They also have the No. 10 pick, acquired from Dallas during last year's draft in the deal that brought Young to Atlanta in exchange for Luka Doncic.</p><p>So far, that trade has worked out quite nicely for both teams. Doncic looks like a star in the making. So does Young, who fearlessly guided the Hawks from the point guard position while displaying the sort of charisma that should set him up to become the face of the franchise.</p><p>Slowly but surely, Schlenk is building the sort of team he wants.</p><p>"What you see when you get to the later rounds of the playoffs - and you're even seeing in the regular season - is the position-less basketball," Schlenk said. "You have five guys out there that can space the floor and handle the ball and obviously defend multiple positions, those are the kinds of things we're looking for and will continue to look for."</p><p>Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists, teaming with second-year player Collins to give fans in the A-T-L a promising core.</p><p>Collins was a steal in the 2017 draft at No. 19 (for those who may have forgotten, Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball went with the top two picks). With a high-flying style that still shows plenty of potential upside, the 6-foot-10 Collins teamed with Young to lead the Hawks in scoring (19.5) and rebounding (19.8).</p><p>Collins is 21. Young is 20. And more young talent is on the way.</p><p>But, as Schlenk was quick to point out, the overhaul is still a work in progress.</p><p>"Look, we won 29 games. We're still looking for best players available," he said. "Whatever that position is, we're going to take 'em and figure it out on the back end."</p><p>While the top three picks appear locked in - Williamson to the Pelicans, followed by Ja Morant (Memphis) and R.J. Barrett (New York Knicks) - the situation is more fluid after that.</p><p>New Orleans is also set to go again at No. 4 as part of the massive haul it got for trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers, but the Pelicans might be persuaded to deal that pick for Atlanta's two choices. That would allow the Hawks to grab either De'Andre Hunter of Virginia or Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech, a pair of wingmen who seem to have the games to step right into the NBA.</p><p>Either would be an intriguing fit in in a lineup that already includes Young and Collins.</p><p>If the Hawks can't work out a deal, Duke forward Cam Reddish and Texas center Jaxson Hayes are among the players who might be available at Nos. 8 and 10. Neither is as polished as Hunter or Culver, but both present an intriguing upside that might work out even better for the Hawks in the long run.</p><p>The 17th pick could provide a valuable addition as well. The middle of the draft has been a sweet spot for Schlenk the last two years, with shooting guard Kevin Huerter coming aboard last year at No. 19. He started 59 games and averaged just under 10 points a game.</p><p>After that, the Hawks have two more picks in the second round at 35th and 41st. They also had the No. 44 pick before trading it to Miami on Wednesday for a conditional 2024 second-round pick and cash considerations.</p><p>"What we're finding with this draft is there's a lot of depth to it," Schlenk said. "We like a lot of the guys there."</p><p>Yep, it's shaping up to be another intriguing draft night for the Hawks. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/swanson-talks-about-soccer-star-girlfriend" title="Swanson talks about soccer star girlfriend" data-articleId="413756142" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Swanson_talks_about_soccer_star_girlfrie_0_7424225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Braves shortstop is paying close attention to the Women's World Cup" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Swanson talks about soccer star girlfriend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Team USA is off to a great start at the Women's World Cup, one member of the Atlanta Braves is paying extra close attention to the matches.</p><p>"We watch it some in here," said Swanson. "I pretty much just record the games and watch when I get home so I can really pay attention." </p><p>Swanson, the Braves standout shortstop, is the boyfriend of US Women's National Team forward Mallory Pugh. While Swanson is private about his personal life, he's proud of supporting his significant other on the global soccer stage. He even recently wore a US Women's team soccer jersey around SunTrust Park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/donaldson-hits-go-ahead-homer-in-6th-braves-beat-mets-7-2" title="Donaldson hits go-ahead homer in 6th, Braves beat Mets 7-2" data-articleId="413687599" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Donaldson hits go-ahead homer in 6th, Braves beat Mets 7-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Freddie Freeman launched an early two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-2 on Wednesday night.</p><p>The NL East-leading Braves are 14-4 in June, best in the majors. They top the big leagues in runs, homers and RBIs this month and have outscored opponents 43-12 in going 5-0 in rubber games at home this season.</p><p>Freeman blooped a pop-fly single to begin the sixth, Atlanta's first hit since his homer in the first off Steven Matz (5-5). Donaldson followed with his 14th home run, sixth in his last nine games, before Austin Riley doubled and scored on Ozzie Albies' double to make it 5-2.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/what-you-need-to-know-before-the-us-faces-off-against-sweden-in-group-fs-last-match-in-the-wwc" title="What you need to know before the US faces off against Sweden in Group F's last match in the WWC" data-articleId="413737124" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One of the biggest rivalries in Women’s World Cup history is finally upon us, as Sweden and the U.S. meet on the field Thursday, June 20 in the one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What you need to know before the US faces off against Sweden in Group F's last match in the WWC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the biggest rivalries in Women’s World Cup history is finally upon us, as Sweden and the U.S. meet on the field Thursday, June 20 in one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament.</p><p>While the stars and stripes have enjoyed some truly monumental victories against Thailand (13-0) , and Chile (3-0) , Sweden promises to give the U.S. a fight to remember.</p><p>Giving the U.S. a hard time shouldn’t be a problem for Sweden, especially with star striker Stina Blackstenius on their roster. Blackstenius scored three goals in seven appearances during the country’s World Cup qualifying rounds, which put the spotlight on her as a truly significant player.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/swanson-talks-about-soccer-star-girlfriend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/MALLORY_1561039571064_7424141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MALLORY PUGH"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Swanson talks about soccer star girlfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/with-sexually-transmitted-infections-on-the-rise-georgia-state-researchers-working-on-std-vaccine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/P%20STI%20VACCINE%20RESEARCH_00.00.12.25_1561037504069.png_7422868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P STI VACCINE RESEARCH_00.00.12.25_1561037504069.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-flying-disc-club-aims-for-diversity-at-upcoming-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/D9gbgbUWsAEHtKe_1561036938026_7422866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D9gbgbUWsAEHtKe_1561036938026.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Flying Disc Club aims for diversity at upcoming game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Summer officially begins on Friday</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>14-year-old and 8-year-old die in Gwinnett County car crash</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>NBA draft begins Thursday, Hawks look to add to young core</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Lawmakers debate reparations for slavery</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 