Second-place Washington gets a chance to cut into Atlanta's 5½-game lead in the NL East when the Braves visit for the opener of a three-game series.

Patrick Corbin (8-5, 3.25), ranked second in the majors with a 1.68 ERA at home, starts for the Nationals against Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.50) in a matchup of veteran left-handers.

Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Sunday's loss in Philadelphia with a stiff neck but said afterward he was feeling better and expects to play Monday.

Acuña has reached base safely in 32 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors.