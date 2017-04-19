< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var McMahon's 2-run homer lifts Rockies past Braves, 3-1 <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=McMahon's 2-run homer lifts Rockies past Braves, 3-1&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/mcmahon-s-2-run-homer-lifts-rockies-past-braves-3-1" data-title="McMahon's 2-run homer lifts Rockies past Braves, 3-1" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/mcmahon-s-2-run-homer-lifts-rockies-past-braves-3-1" addthis:title="McMahon's 2-run homer lifts Rockies past Braves, 3-1"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425729439.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425729439");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425729439-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425729439-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press
Posted Aug 26 2019 08:48PM EDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425729439" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DENVER (AP)</strong> - Ryan McMahon ran hard to first because he wasn't sure his line drive would get over the fence. When it bounced just over the scoreboard he settled into a home run trot and into a mob of teammates at the plate.</p><p>McMahon's hit - a two-run homer in the ninth - lifted Colorado to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday and ended the Rockies' four-game losing streak.</p><p>McMahon saw two fastballs from Jerry Blevins before hitting the third one just over the scoreboard in right for the second game-ending homer of his career.</p><p>"He's kind of a funky lefty, has a little crossfire and he went two fastballs to me early, which I thought was kind of weird," said McMahon, who has 18 homers this season. "I felt like it was a little too predictable for it to be a curveball next pitch. I was looking for something over the plate and put a good swing at it."</p><p>Blevins said it was poor location that gave McMahon something to hit.</p><p>"I wanted to go down and away and I left it up and in the middle," he said. "That was on me."</p><p>Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk off Anthony Swarzak (1-2) and Blevins fanned Daniel Murphy before McMahon's homer.</p><p>"I dropped my bat and started running," McMahon said. "I didn't know right away so I wanted to make it to second base."</p><p>Jairo Diaz (5-3) blew the save in the ninth but got the win.</p><p>Monday was a makeup from the April 10th game postponed due to inclement weather and forced Atlanta to crisscross the country.</p><p>The Braves, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped, traveled to Denver on Sunday night after playing in New York, and right after the game boarded a plane for Toronto to take on the Blue Jays.</p><p>"You don't belabor or dwell on because it's what we signed up to do," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "It's not going to be all the time. We have an off day in two days. It isn't like we came out here and now have to play 25 in a row."</p><p>Colorado starter Tim Melville pitched five scoreless innings and now has allowed just one run over 12 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque last week. The 29-year-old journeyman was pitching in the Atlantic League this spring before signing a minor league deal with Colorado.</p><p>He escaped a run in the fourth when Freddie Freeman was thrown out at home trying to score from second, and in the fifth he walked Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies to load the bases but got Freeman to ground out to end another threat.</p><p>"I had Albies and Acuna 0-2 and lost them," Melville said. "That's something you don't want to have happen so you step off the mound and take a deep breath. That's what did it right there. We executed and got out of that inning.</p><p>Atlanta starter Julio Teheran didn't allow a run over six innings and has a 13-inning scoreless streak.</p><p>The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the eighth on Charlie Blackmon's sacrifice fly but Atlanta tied it in the ninth when pinch-hitter Adeiny Hechavarria drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Braves: SS Dansby Swanson was activated from the 10-day injured list and was in the starting lineup on Monday. Swanson had been out since July 24 with a bruised right heel. OF Adam Duvall was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Swanson.</p><p>Rockies: RHP German Marquez and OF Raimel Tapia were placed on the 10-day IL before the game. Marquez (right arm inflammation) entered Monday leading the NL in innings pitched with 174 and is second in games started at 28. Tapia (left hand contusion) suffered in the injury in St. Louis over the weekend. Colorado recalled LHP Phillip Diehl and RHP Joe Harvey from Albuquerque.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.41) will open a two-game interleague series at Toronto on Tuesday.</p><p>Rockies: Have not named a starter for Tuesday's game against Boston. football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Etienne's 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, and No. 1 Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for its 16th straight victory.</p><p>On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who shone brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.</p><p>It was not the flashy return that most of college football expected out of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Etienne's 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14
By PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 29 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 11:49PM EDT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, and No. 1 Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for its 16th straight victory.

On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who shone brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

It was not the flashy return that most of college football expected out of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four picks all last year. 101-year-old golfer has played nearly 10,000 rounds of the game: 'I hate to sit'
By Frank Mallicoat, KTVU
Posted Aug 29 2019 12:15PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 12:38PM EDT

He's lived through 18 presidents, fought in WW II, and has been retired for nearly 40 years.

And at 101 years old, Carroll Dwight "CD" Madsen has still got quite the golf game.

"It just feels wonderful because you know older people get in the habit of sitting," he said. "And I hate to sit." Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Gonzalo "Pity" Martínez, Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco of Atlanta celebrate own-goal by Chase Gasper of Minnesota in U.S. Open Cup Final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 27. Michael Boxall had a chance to tie it but sent the ball over the crossbar with a shot from right in front.</p><p>In a matchup of teams that entered Major League Soccer together as expansion franchises in 2017, Atlanta United celebrated its third title in less than a year. Lime scooters are shown in a file photo. FILE: An aurora borealis light display is pictured in the southern part of Norway late night of Feb. 28, 2019. Actress Valerie Harper has died at the age of 80, a close family friend confirmed. Pictured: Harper at the Tower Cancer Research Foundation's Tower of Hope Gala on May 19, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. 