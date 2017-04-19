< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. McCann homers twice, Braves with 5th straight By GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press Posted Jun 12 2019 07:56PM EDT class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Now that his knee is healthy, Brian McCann showed he has plenty of power left at 35 years old.</p> <p>McCann hit one of four Atlanta homers in the second inning and took Pirates starter Chris Archer deep again with a tiebreaking, three-run shot in the sixth to help the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Tuesday night.</p> <p>"It probably hurt me for a little bit there, but once I got it fixed and I came back in September last year, I knew I could make an aggressive move on the baseball," he said. "I'm healthy. I feel good. Got my bat speed back."</p> <p>The Braves, tied for first in the NL East, have won five straight. The game was called following a 1-hour, 48-minute rain delay after eight innings.</p> <p>McCann put the Braves up 7-4 in the sixth, pulling a fastball into the right-field seats. He made a winner of Touki Toussaint (4-0), who relieved after another ineffective start by Mike Foltynewicz.</p> <p>The Braves hit four homers off Archer to take a 4-2 lead in the second as Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis went back-to-back and were followed one batter later by McCann and Ozzie Albies.</p> <p>Donaldson's ninth homer ricocheted off the right-field foul pole, and Markakis followed with a 417-foot homer to center, his sixth of the year. McCann's opposite-field shot sailed into left-center. He was followed by Albies, who pulled his 10th homer into the right-field seats.</p> <p>"We have speed, we're athletic, we make you throw strikes," said McCann, who's back with the Braves after five years in the AL. "We're tough to get through on a nightly basis from top to bottom, so it's nice to show it again tonight."</p> <p>Archer gave up seven runs and eight hits with two walks while striking out eight in six innings. He had won two straight starts after dropping five in a row. His five homers allowed were a single-game career high.</p> <p>"Man, I was throwing stuff right down the middle," Archer said. "No matter how hard you're throwing, how good your stuff was the inning before or the game before, if you throw stuff down the middle, you're going to get blasted and they're an aggressive team. They jumped me. I didn't make the adjustment. That was pretty much the ballgame."</p> <p>Foltynewicz's ERA rose 13 points to 6.02. He threw a wild pitch that advanced two runners in the first and trailed 2-0 on Josh Bell's two-run single. He began the third by walking the pitcher. He walked Bell to begin the fourth and allowed him to score when Colin Moran's double made it 4-3.</p> <p>The Pirates tied it at 4-all in the fifth when Kevin Newman singled, advanced to third on Corey Dickerson's single and scored on a grounder.</p> <p>Foltynewicz, a first-time All-Star last season, allowed four runs and five hits with four walks and five strikeouts in five innings. Toussaint allowed two hits and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.</p> <p>Bryan Reynolds' pinch-hit, RBI triple off Anthony Swarzak cut the lead to 7-5 in the eighth.</p> <p>A.J. Minter was back with the Braves for the first time since getting sent to the minors five weeks ago and losing the closer's role. He allowed one run and one hit with one strikeout in one inning.</p> <p>BEEN A WHILE</p> <p>According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time the Pirates allowed four homers in an inning was July 8, 1956, against the New York Giants when Willie Mays, Hank Thompson, Daryl Spencer and Wes Westrum went deep in the fourth at the Polo Grounds. ... The last time the Braves homered four times in an inning was May 28, 2003, when Rafael Furcal, Mark DeRosa, Gary Sheffield and Javy Lopez went deep in the first off Cincinnati starter Jeff Austin. ... The last time the Braves hit consecutive homers twice in the same inning was June 8, 1965 when Milwaukee's Joe Torre, Felipe Alou, Hank Aaron and Gene Oliver went deep in the 10th inning at the Chicago Cubs.</p> <p>NOTABLE</p> <p>Bell has 60 RBIs and began the game leading the majors.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Atlanta placed RHP Kevin Gausman on the injured list with plantar fasciitis. ... Pirates RHP Chris Stratton, sidelined with right side discomfort, was to begin a rehab assignment with Indianapolis.</p> <p>MORE MCCANN</p> <p>McCann's first homer was his first as a Brave in Atlanta since September 13, 2013, against San Diego. ... The second, his fifth of the season, gave him 15 career multi-homer games.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (0-1, 13.50 ERA) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and make his second career start.</p> <p>Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (7-1, 1.38 ERA) will face Pittsburgh for the first time. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-ride-5-game-win-streak-into-matchup-with-pirates" title="Braves ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Pirates" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Pirates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pittsburgh Pirates (30-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-29, first in the NL East)</p><p>Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT</p><p>BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last five games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-recall-minter-put-him-back-in-closer-s-mix" title="Braves recall Minter, put him back in closer's mix" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves recall Minter, put him back in closer's mix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A.J. Minter is back with the Atlanta Braves after a five-week stay at Triple-A Gwinnett, getting a chance to reclaim the job he lost as closer.</p><p>Atlanta recalled Minter on Tuesday to add another arm to its uncertain bullpen and placed starter Kevin Gausman on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.</p><p>Manager Brian Snitker said Minter improved his changeup and fastball command and added versatility by pitching multiple innings a couple of times in the minors. Luke Jackson remains the closer despite five blown saves in 14 chances.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/donaldson-appeals-1-game-suspension-for-shoving-diaz" title="Donaldson appeals 1-game suspension for shoving Díaz" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/27/Braves_introduce_Donaldson_0_6446911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/27/Braves_introduce_Donaldson_0_6446911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/27/Braves_introduce_Donaldson_0_6446911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/27/Braves_introduce_Donaldson_0_6446911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/27/Braves_introduce_Donaldson_0_6446911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Donaldson appeals 1-game suspension for shoving Díaz</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has appealed a one-game suspension for shoving Pirates catcher Elias Díaz in the first inning of Monday's game.</p><p>Donaldson can continue to play until his appeal is heard and was in his customary cleanup spot in the Atlanta batting order Tuesday night.</p><p>The ruckus began when Pirates starter Joe Musgrove hit Donaldson with a pitch. As Donaldson began walking to first base, he exchanged glares with Musgrove and took a few steps toward the mound. He shoved Díaz when the catcher intervened.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/tipster-uses-gender-swap-filter-to-pose-as-underage-girl-allegedly-catches-cop-seeking-sex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Snapchat app is displayed on the home screen of an iPhone, alongside a booking photo of 40-year-old Robert Davies. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and San Jose Police Department)" title="Snapchat logo by man's arrest_1560384670213.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-man-damages-woman-s-jeep"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_damages_womans_car_0_7390605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_damages_womans_car_0_20190612235002"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Man damages woman's Jeep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heavy-rainfall-causing-water-levels-to-rise-dekalb-county-s-sewer-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20%20DEKALB%20FIGHTS%20FLOODING%206P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png_7390611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DEKALB FIGHTS FLOODING 6P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heavy rainfall causing water levels to rise DeKalb County's sewer system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/10-animals-recovered-during-hoarding-investigation-in-lagrange"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/tipster-uses-gender-swap-filter-to-pose-as-underage-girl-allegedly-catches-cop-seeking-sex" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Snapchat&#x20;app&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;home&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;iPhone&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;40-year-old&#x20;Robert&#x20;Davies&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;San&#x20;Jose&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-man-damages-woman-s-jeep" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_damages_womans_car_0_7390605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_damages_womans_car_0_7390605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_damages_womans_car_0_7390605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_damages_womans_car_0_7390605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_damages_womans_car_0_7390605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Man damages woman's Jeep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heavy-rainfall-causing-water-levels-to-rise-dekalb-county-s-sewer-system" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20%20DEKALB%20FIGHTS%20FLOODING%206P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png_7390611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20%20DEKALB%20FIGHTS%20FLOODING%206P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png_7390611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20%20DEKALB%20FIGHTS%20FLOODING%206P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png_7390611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20%20DEKALB%20FIGHTS%20FLOODING%206P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png_7390611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20%20DEKALB%20FIGHTS%20FLOODING%206P_00.00.07.09_1560383519514.png_7390611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heavy rainfall causing water levels to rise DeKalb County's sewer system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-ride-5-game-win-streak-into-matchup-with-pirates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Pirates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mccann-homers-twice-braves-with-5th-straight-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McCann homers twice, Braves with 5th straight</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 