<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412815163" data-article-version="1.0">McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight</h1> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412815163-249618650">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412815163-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/mccann-delivers-2-run-single-braves-win-8th-straight?amp_js_v=0.1&usqp=mq331AQCKAE=">GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412815163" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Brian McCann capped Atlanta's three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Héctor Neris, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.</p><p>Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. It was the first game between the division rivals since the Phillies swept three games from the Braves in late March.</p><p>Most of the sellout crowd of 41,975, the largest of the season at SunTrust Park, stood on its feet after Dansby Swanson led off the ninth with a single. Nick Markakis walked with two outs, and Swanson scored on rookie Austin Riley's single.</p><p>McCann then reached down and drove an opposite-field single into the gap in left-center, giving him 1,000 RBIs for his career.</p><p>Neris (1-3) was 15 for 15 in save chances this year, but couldn't find the formula on his 30th birthday. He recorded two outs and allowed three hits in Philadelphia's fourth loss in five games.</p><p>Jerry Blevins (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.</p><p>Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, and Scott Kingery added a solo drive.</p><p>Philadelphia dropped to 34-7 this season when scoring at least four runs. It had won 15 of its last 17 previous such games.</p><p>Harper, booed all night long, put Philadelphia up 3-1 in the third with his 12th homer, which sailed into the Atlanta bullpen in right-center. Kingery's eighth homer landed in the left-field seats in the fourth.</p><p>Hoskins' 15th homer, coming off Dan Winkler, made it 7-2 in the seventh. Kingery, who went 3 for 4, doubled in the eighth and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 8-4.</p><p>Phillies starter Nick Pivetta allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.</p><p>Atlanta starter Max Fried was chased with two outs in the fifth. He was charged with five runs and seven hits, leaving him with a 7.52 ERA in his last four starts.</p><p>McCann and Josh Donaldson each hit a solo shot for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. each had two hits.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Phillies: RHP Seranthony Domínguez (right ulnar collateral ligament) decided not to have surgery and underwent a platelet injection instead. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.58 ERA) is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two starts this month. He went 4-0 with a 2.73 ERA in six May starts. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-players-share-cute-moments-with-their-dads-ahead-of-fathers-day-womens-world-cup-game" title="USWNT players share cute moments with their dads ahead of Father's Day Women's World Cup game" data-articleId="412790566" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Members of the U.S. Women's National Team shared memories they had of their dads ahead of their Father's Day Women's World Cup game in France." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT players share cute moments with their dads ahead of Father's Day Women's World Cup game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Father’s Day nears, players on the U.S. Women’s National Team sent well wishes to their fathers and talked about funny moments they’ve had with their dads.</p><p>Players Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle were among some of the players interviewed about their dads in a Fox Sports segment. <li>
<a href="/news/suntrust-bb-t-merger-may-mean-changes-for-the-braves" title="SunTrust, BB&T merger may mean changes for the Braves" data-articleId="412782559" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/14/b3_1492226789606_3160796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/14/b3_1492226789606_3160796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/14/b3_1492226789606_3160796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/14/b3_1492226789606_3160796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/14/b3_1492226789606_3160796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
<small class="copyright"></small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>SunTrust, BB&T merger may mean changes for the Braves</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:42PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>What's in a name? The merger of two banks could mean more than just the name change on the front of hundreds of banks in Georgia, but also one very notable Atlanta landmark.</p><p>Atlanta-based SunTrust announced this past February it would merge with BB&T to create a new bank. This week, they settled on a name: Truist. That would be pronounced "Truest."</p><p>For customers, it means the merging of two banks with slightly varying missions which officials said would create a unique banking experience.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> The merger of two banks could mean more than just the name change on the front of hundreds of banks in Georgia, but also one very notable Atlanta landmark.</p><p>Atlanta-based SunTrust announced this past February it would merge with BB&T to create a new bank. This week, they settled on a name: Truist. <li>
<a href="/news/downtown-events-teaches-children-to-fish-importance-of-environment" title="Downtown events teaches children to fish, importance of environment" data-articleId="412773266" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20JUNETEENTH%20EVENT%206P_00.00.35.23_1560555549935.png_7400345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20JUNETEENTH%20EVENT%206P_00.00.35.23_1560555549935.png_7400345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20JUNETEENTH%20EVENT%206P_00.00.35.23_1560555549935.png_7400345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20JUNETEENTH%20EVENT%206P_00.00.35.23_1560555549935.png_7400345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20JUNETEENTH%20EVENT%206P_00.00.35.23_1560555549935.png_7400345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
<small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Downtown events teaches children to fish, importance of environment</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Some unique fishing fun outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend/</p><p>The non-profit group Teach a Child to Fish is setting up at the Home Depot Backyard.</p><p>They are pulling out their portable fishing pond so kids can come and fish.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Downtown events teaches children to fish, importance of environment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some unique fishing fun outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend/</p><p>The non-profit group Teach a Child to Fish is setting up at the Home Depot Backyard.</p><p>They are pulling out their portable fishing pond so kids can come and fish.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > static-position" href="/news/another-midtown-apartment-break-in-leaves-residents-questioning-how-thieves-are-getting-in"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MIDTOWN%20APT%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.01.40.27_1560568501132.png_7401152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P MIDTOWN APT BREAK INS 11P_00.01.40.27_1560568501132.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Another Midtown apartment break-in leaves residents questioning how thieves are getting in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ROAD RAGE TEEN _00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/decatur-police-woman-inappropriately-touched-while-walking-from-marta-station" > <h3>Decatur Police: Woman inappropriately touched while walking from MARTA station</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/decatur-police-woman-inappropriately-touched-while-walking-from-marta-station" data-title="Police: Woman inappropriately touched" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/decatur-police-woman-inappropriately-touched-while-walking-from-marta-station" addthis:title="Police: Woman inappropriately touched" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-teen-connected-to-multiple-counterfeit-100-bills" > <h3>Police: Teen connected to multiple counterfeit $100 bills</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-teen-connected-to-multiple-counterfeit-100-bills" data-title="Police: Teen connected to counterfeit bills" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-teen-connected-to-multiple-counterfeit-100-bills" addthis:title="Police: Teen connected to counterfeit bills" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/another-midtown-apartment-break-in-leaves-residents-questioning-how-thieves-are-getting-in" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MIDTOWN%20APT%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.01.40.27_1560568501132.png_7401152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MIDTOWN%20APT%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.01.40.27_1560568501132.png_7401152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MIDTOWN%20APT%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.01.40.27_1560568501132.png_7401152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MIDTOWN%20APT%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.01.40.27_1560568501132.png_7401152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MIDTOWN%20APT%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.01.40.27_1560568501132.png_7401152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Another Midtown apartment break-in leaves residents questioning how thieves are getting in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/decatur-police-woman-inappropriately-touched-while-walking-from-marta-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20DECATUR%20WOMAN%20GRABBED%2010P%20_00.00.21.09_1560564857746.png_7401018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20DECATUR%20WOMAN%20GRABBED%2010P%20_00.00.21.09_1560564857746.png_7401018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20DECATUR%20WOMAN%20GRABBED%2010P%20_00.00.21.09_1560564857746.png_7401018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20DECATUR%20WOMAN%20GRABBED%2010P%20_00.00.21.09_1560564857746.png_7401018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20DECATUR%20WOMAN%20GRABBED%2010P%20_00.00.21.09_1560564857746.png_7401018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Decatur Police: Woman inappropriately touched while walking from MARTA station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-teen-connected-to-multiple-counterfeit-100-bills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MCDONOUGH%20COUNTERFEIT%20BILLS%2010P%20_00.01.11.05_1560564753960.png_7401011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MCDONOUGH%20COUNTERFEIT%20BILLS%2010P%20_00.01.11.05_1560564753960.png_7401011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MCDONOUGH%20COUNTERFEIT%20BILLS%2010P%20_00.01.11.05_1560564753960.png_7401011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MCDONOUGH%20COUNTERFEIT%20BILLS%2010P%20_00.01.11.05_1560564753960.png_7401011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/P%20MCDONOUGH%20COUNTERFEIT%20BILLS%2010P%20_00.01.11.05_1560564753960.png_7401011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Teen connected to multiple counterfeit $100 bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-took-in-as-much-as-135m-last-yr" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Ivanka&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;husband&#x20;Jared&#x20;Kushner&#x20;dance&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Freedom&#x20;Inaugural&#x20;Ball&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Washington&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Aaron&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Bernstein&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner took in as much as $135M last year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 