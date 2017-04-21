< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Maxwell's slam helps Georgia roll early, beat Mercer 13-3 fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Maxwell's slam helps Georgia roll early, beat Mercer 13-3&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/maxwell-s-slam-helps-georgia-roll-early-beat-mercer-13-3" data-title="Maxwell's slam helps Georgia roll early, beat Mercer 13-3" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/maxwell-s-slam-helps-georgia-roll-early-beat-mercer-13-3" addthis:title="Maxwell's slam helps Georgia roll early, beat Mercer 13-3"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410229831.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410229831");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410229831-250020439"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410229831-250020439" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/21/uga%20georgia%20university%20bulldogs%20sports%20generic_1492814527976_3187544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By The Associated Press
Posted May 31 2019 10:46PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Tucker Maxwell doubled and hit a grand slam in Georgia's eight-run first inning and Aaron Schunk hit two homers to lead the host Bulldogs to a 13-3 win over Mercer on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Athens regional.</p> <p>Tony Locey (11-2) allowed only three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings for Georgia (45-15). The Bulldogs will play Florida State on Saturday night in the double-elimination regional.</p> <p>Locey's Georgia roommate and Houston County High School baseball teammate, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, led the cheers for the Bulldogs.</p> <p>Tanner Hall (8-6) didn't survive the first inning for Mercer (35-28). Hall recorded two outs while giving up six runs.</p> <p>Maxwell had three hits and drove in six runs. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Howard's double-double helps Storm beat Dream 82-66</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Natasha Howard had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Jordin Canada added 12 points and eight assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 82-66 on Friday night.</p><p>Alysha Clark had 11 points and Mercedes Russell and Jewell Loyd each scored 10 for Seattle. The defending WNBA champion Storm continue to be without reigning MVP Breanna Stewart (out for the season due to an Achilles injury), 11-time all-star Sue Bird (out indefinitely after arthroscopic surgery Thursday on her right knee) and head coach Dan Hughes (on medical leave after having a cancerous tumor removed from his digestive tract on May 14).</p><p>Howard hit two free throws before Canada scored back-to-back baskets to spark a 16-4 run that gave Seattle a 25-12 lead with six minutes left in the second quarter and the Dream (1-1) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/goodrum-s-2-homers-5-hits-lead-tigers-past-braves-8-2" title="Goodrum's 2 homers, 5 hits lead Tigers past Braves 8-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Goodrum's 2 homers, 5 hits lead Tigers past Braves 8-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Niko Goodrum homered twice and had a career-high five hits, Nicholas Castellanos and Grayson Greiner also went deep, and the Detroit Tigers romped to an 8-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.</p><p>Spencer Turnbull pitched into the seventh inning, allowing just five hits and one earned run in dealing the Braves their third straight loss at SunTrust Park.</p><p>Goodrum, who came into the night hitting just .208, launched a 419-foot drive that nearly went into the Chop House restaurant above the right-field seats in the third inning. He hit another almost as far in the eighth for his second career multihomer game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-big-money-donors-will-be-able-to-buy-alcohol-at-stadium" title="Report: Big money donors will be able to buy alcohol at stadium" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Big_money_donors_will_be_able_to_buy_alc_0_7339497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Big_money_donors_will_be_able_to_buy_alc_0_7339497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Big_money_donors_will_be_able_to_buy_alc_0_7339497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Big_money_donors_will_be_able_to_buy_alc_0_7339497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Big_money_donors_will_be_able_to_buy_alc_0_7339497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Big money donors will be able to buy alcohol at stadium" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Big money donors will be able to buy alcohol at stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> 